Jamie Foxx is giving fans another update on his recovery from the undisclosed "medical complication" that left him hospitalized in April.
The "Ray" actor took to Instagram on Aug. 16 to share a slideshow of photos of himself wearing tinted aviator glasses and a crocheted bucket hat while holding a pair of red Crocs, writing alongside them, "You're lookin at a man who is thankful."
Foxx noted that he's "finally startin to feel like myself," saying of the health scare that sidelined him, "It's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light."
The Oscar winner added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank." He continued, "u just don't know how much it meant … I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn't know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day."
- 1
- 2
- 3
Foxx closed the caption with the hashtags #swipeleft, #imbackandimbetter, and #nobaddays.
The first message of support in the comments came from none other than Jeremy Renner, who bounced back from a near-fatal snowplow accident in January.
"Bless you my friend!!!" Renner wrote, adding a pair of red heart emoji.
Foxx's update has so far been liked more than 440,000 times, with supportive comments from fans and stars including Octavia Spencer, Tina Lawson, Tamar Braxton, Garcelle Beauvais and more.