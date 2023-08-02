As he continues to recover from the "medical complication" he suffered in April, Jamie Foxx took some time out to shout out one of his sisters, Deidra Dixon, on her birthday.
The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of images featuring Dixon throughout the years, and in the caption he credited her with saving his life.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11," he wrote in the caption, adding, "'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses ... And without you I would not be here."
Without elaborating, the "In Living Color" alum added, "… had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."
It's not yet known what condition left Foxx hospitalized.
On July 21, after months of speculation, Foxx spoke briefly out about his health situation, explaining in a video on Instagram that he had been through "hell and back."
"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said at the time, adding that his road to recovery "had some potholes" but he is on his way back to good health and able to work again.
Foxx also shouted out his family in the video message, noting, "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. They kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out, they protected me and that's what I hoped that everyone could have in moments like these."