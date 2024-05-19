Our favorite John Legend moments for his birthday
John Legend/Instagram
John Legend celebrated his son Miles' May 16 birthday with a sweet Instagram post praising his son and highlighting his athletic ability.
"Our beautiful big boy Miles Theodore turns 6 today!" the "All of Me" singer wrote in his caption. Legend also took a moment to highlight Miles' athletic skill, while poking fun at his own athleticism.
"He's so smart, loving and big-hearted and somehow very good at sports despite his father. We love you, Miles!" the post continued.
The singer included 10 photos of Miles featuring selfies with Legend, as well as photos of Miles in basketball gear, playing tennis and more.
In addition to Miles, the EGOT winner and wife Chrissy Teigen are parents to daughter Luna, daughter Esti and son Wren.