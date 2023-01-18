John Legend is officially entering the skin care game.

The award-winning singer-songwriter just announced the launch of a new personal care brand, Loved01.

Loved01 Products from Loved01 founded by John Legend.

Formulated in partnership with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, the line was made to treat "melanin-rich skin," according to Legend.

"Our mission is to celebrate melanin-rich skin and provide the love, care, and attention it deserves," he said in a press release.

The new unisex line offers face and body products, including a toning mist, shave cream and exfoliating cleanser.

"We hope to help democratize the beauty space by offering high-quality products at an accessible price point. Everyone deserves to be seen, represented and provided with the tools to love themselves, starting with healthy skin," Legend added.