John Legend is officially entering the skin care game.
The award-winning singer-songwriter just announced the launch of a new personal care brand, Loved01.
Formulated in partnership with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, the line was made to treat "melanin-rich skin," according to Legend.
"Our mission is to celebrate melanin-rich skin and provide the love, care, and attention it deserves," he said in a press release.
January 13, 2023
The new unisex line offers face and body products, including a toning mist, shave cream and exfoliating cleanser.
"We hope to help democratize the beauty space by offering high-quality products at an accessible price point. Everyone deserves to be seen, represented and provided with the tools to love themselves, starting with healthy skin," Legend added.
Products will range in price from $10 to $15 and be available to shop at CVS and Walmart.