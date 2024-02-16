It's Black History Month, and what better time than now to celebrate Black hair.

Whether you're looking to style your natural curls or play up your texture with extensions, there's a look and style for everyone that can be achieved all on your own!

However, if you're in need of a little guidance, fear not. "Good Morning America" tapped celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey to highlight several amazing hairstyles you can try now.

He also shared his top tips as well as the best products needed to achieve each look.

See and shop all things needed and expert-approved.

Look 1: Wigs

When wearing a wig, Dorsey's top tip is to apply adhesive with your finger for a smooth application around the hairline. It's also best to clean your finger with alcohol prior to applying.

Shop:

Professional Hair Labs GHOSTBOND Glow Up $15.99 to $50 Professional Hair Labs Shop Now

Sephora COLOR WOW Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray $29 Sephora Shop Now

Look 2: Natural Curls

The best way to set your curl pattern is to start with proper curl application and sectioning the hair, according to Dorsey.

Shop:

Walmart TPH BY TARAJI Ride or Die Biotin Leave In Conditioner $9.97 Walmart Shop Now

Sephora COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment $28 Sephora Shop Now

Look 3: Clip in extensions

Dorsey advised that the best way to blend clips is to find the perfect color match. He also mentioned that toward the top of the head you can use hair spray and a flat brush to blend.

Shop:

50% off Walmart Hairitage Play It Cool Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray $7.94

$15.99 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart TRESemme Extra Hold Humidity Resistant Hairspray $5.98 Walmart Shop Now

