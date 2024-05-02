Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for Mother's Day.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bombas, Rose Farmers and more. The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 76% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
Bombas: Socks & Apparel
Bombas is a comfort-focused, premium basics brand with a mission to help those in need. Socks, underwear and t-shirts are the top three most requested clothing items at homeless shelters, so for every item they sell, Bombas donates a specially designed version of these items to those in need and Bombas has donated more than 100 million items to date. This large assortment includes socks for the whole family -- men, women and kids -- as well as slippers, underwear, and t-shirts. Sock styles include running, calf, ankle and merino wool blends. Limit seven per order. Shipping is $6.95.
- $7 - $59
- $14 - $118
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Bombas
Elizabeth Arden: Skincare
Skincare with a twist. Elizabeth Arden’s Ceramide Serum Capsules are formulated for maximum potency, encapsulated for purity, and pre-measured for application precision and they're also biodegradable. The Retinol capsules are a fan favorite for lines and wrinkles, Hyaluronic Acid capsules work to plump and hydrate and the Advanced Ceramide capsules help to firm and nourish your skin. Capsules are so easy to add to your routine as your serum step day or night, they are travel-friendly and each monodose capsule is enough for your face, neck and décolleté. Other options include moisturizers and gift sets. Limit six per product. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $50.
- $14 - $85.50
- $28 - $171
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Elizabeth Arden
WanderFull: HydroBags
Finally, a stylish way to carry your water bottle and your essentials without fear of spilling. With the WanderFull line of bags, you won't lose or forget your water bottle or spill it in your handbag - and you will drink more water throughout the day having it by your side. Features include water-resistant pockets, an interior neoprene sleeve for your water bottle, outer pockets for your phone and passport and slots for credit cards. Choose from the HydroDouble or HydroBag. The HydroBeltbag includes a removable hydration holster. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $19 - $59
- $38 - $118
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- WanderFull
Toga Towel: Wearable Towel
Having your towel stay in place will never be a problem again. The Toga Towel is a luxurious hands-free towel and robe in one. This allows you the freedom to dry your hair, apply your makeup, take a call and prepare breakfast all without your towel falling down. The Toga Towel is made with quick-drying fabric and features an oversized front pocket. The functional corner "T cap" becomes a hand mitt for drying or securing as a lounge chair cover. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $35
- $70
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Toga Towel
Popsmith: Movie Night Kit
Popsmith is an all-stainless steel popcorn popper that makes fresh kettle popcorn just like at the movies. The pre-measured popcorn-making kits make cooking popcorn easy: just pour the pre-measured corn, seasoning salt and coconut oil into the popper, turn, cook, pour and enjoy! The kits are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and the popcorn is sourced from small batch farmers throughout the Midwest. Each batch makes 2.5x the amount of movie theater popcorn, enough to feed a family of four. It works on all stovetops including induction. It’s also easy to clean - just stick it in the dishwasher. Choose from five colors. Limit three kits per order. Shipping is $13.99.
- $114
- $229
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Popsmith
Demdaco: Giving Hearts & Giving Shawls
Demdaco's Giving collection inspires comfort and love. The Giving Heart is a weighted heart pillow that’s a little less than two pounds. Soothing to the touch, the soft, squeezable heart that lightens stress and provides a hug. The Giving Shawl provides comfort that travels and offers relaxation anywhere like home, the office and on flights. It features ultra-soft fabric to physically soothe those in need of a little love and care. Choose from a variety of colors. Limit five per order. Shipping is $6.95.
- $19 - $22
- $38 - $44
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Demadaco
Rose Farmers: Roses
This Mother's Day, express your love to the women in your life with vibrant long-stem roses from Rose Farmers. Handpicked with care, these blooms embody elegance and luxury. From their farm to Mom's doorstep, each rose carries the essence of genuine connection, creating cherished moments that last a lifetime. Rose Farmers’ dedicated team ensures your roses complete their journey from farm to vase with utmost care. Choose your favorite color bouquet and the size — each bouquet comes with 24 roses. Choose your delivery date from 5/9/24 to 5/15/24. Add a vase for an additional $15. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $98
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Rose Farmers
MeiraT: Jewelry
Meira T jewelry blends the beauty of nature with a touch of New York City style, and a touch of Meira T's European influence resulting in unique and eye-catching pieces made in 14kt gold, diamonds and gemstones. This assortment offers a variety of styles, from dainty everyday pieces to statement necklaces. The pieces transition beautifully from daytime to nighttime. Choose from a selection of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Free shipping!
- $175 to $1470 + Free Shipping
- $350 - $2940
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/05/2024
- •
- MeiraT
Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry
Gift a pop of sparkle for Mother’s Day with gorgeous personalized jewelry. These unique sets, including personalized initial, birthstone and constellation necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. Explore meaningful charm necklaces and bracelet sets that can be personalized by easily adding a picture, birthstone or initial charm. This assortment also includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces that make the best gift. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $4.50 - $29
- $15 - $122
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/05/2024
- •
- Daniela Swaebe
Love in Faith: Unisex Tops, Tumblers, and Totes
Love in Faith works to uplift and bring people together by creating faith-based apparel. Choose from an assortment of 13 T-shirt options ranging from Blessed Mama to Faith, Hope, and Love. These styles are unisex and go up to size 3XL. Also included in this assortment are a selection of totes and tumblers. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three or more.
- $8 - $20
- $20 - $40
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/05/2024
- •
- Love in Faith
Ahava: Skincare
Ahava's products don't just care for your skin, they help your skincare for itself. Ahava has over three decades of transforming the ancient beauty secrets of the Dead Sea naturals into modern, active, results-driven skin care. This assortment includes bestsellers like the Crystal Osmoter Facial Serum, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promotes firmness and immediately enhances the skin's youthful glow. The 24K Gold Mineral Mud Mask brightens and nourishes the skin, and detoxifies clogged pores. The Advanced Deep Wrinkle Cream is an all-day moisturizer that helps shape facial contours, helps diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles, targets loss of volume and reveals newly hydrated, plump and supple skin. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50, except to Hawaii and Puerto Rico where shipping is $25.
- $12.50 - $51.50
- $25 - $103
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/05/2024
- •
- Ahava
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty Edition
This special edition box contains 15 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skincare and beauty winners, as well as easy, giftable solutions. Every box features 15 thoughtfully chosen products from terrific brands: SKINCARE: ELEMIS, STRIVECTIN, EARTH HARBOR, PATCHOLOGY; BEAUTY: LAURA GELLER, LYS BEAUTY, NANO TOWELS; HAIR: STYLE EDIT, GIMME BEAUTY; PROBLEM SOLVERS: BUG BITE THING, OOGIEBEAR, POPMASK LONDON; HOME: MIXY, ROCKFLOWERPAPER, SPATTY. The retail value of the 15 products included in every box is $517. Just the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix alone retails for double the entire box. Free Shipping!
- $98 + Free Shipping
- $517
- Valid: 05/02/2024 to 05/02/2024
- •
- Discover the Deal Box
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder
Compactly and conveniently carry cards and cash. This smartly-designed, accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 05/2/2024 to 05/12/2024
- •
- Em John
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towels
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. Rockflowerpaper tea towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from fun patterns and designs in sets of two and trios.
- $19 - $28
- $36 - $54
- Valid: 05/2/2024 to 05/12/2024
- •
- rockpaperflower
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Fringe Hoop Earrings
Make a bold statement with a breezy, lightweight style. The Fringe Hoops feature hand-wrapped chains adorned with resplendent gemstone clusters. This luxurious look combines fashion with ease. Worn with an evening gown or your favorite button-down, these earrings are sure to garner attention. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $80
- Valid: 05/2/2024 to 05/12/2024
- •
- Catherine Weitzman Jewelry
Youzey: Lightweight Scarves
Step out with spring style. Youzey is an accessories brand focused on self-expression and good vibes. Get the silk look for a fraction of the price with polyester printed scarves that make a statement and enhance any look. These lightweight, soft-textured scarves are ideal for the warmer months, so you can accessorize all year long.
- $18
- $30
- Valid: 05/2/2024 to 05/12/2024
- •
- Youzey
Plus, shop Digital Deals for Mother's Day
Nuzzie: Knit Weighted Blankets
Redefining comfort with coolness and calm: Every Nuzzie blanket is thoughtfully engineered to deliver a dual experience of warmth and weight without the inconvenience of overheating. Their unique knit design ensures optimal temperature control, allowing you to snuggle in and find solace, any time of the year. The hand-woven open-knit design allows for superior breathability. The premium microfiber shell is softer than cotton and bamboo, and its fill is made of fabric from recycled bottles -- up to 500 bottles in each blanket. Choose from a variety of colors in 8 pounds or 12 pounds. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $94.50 - $124.50
- $189 - $249
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
Zadro: Towel Warmer & Lighted Makeup Mirrors
Gift the spa experience at home with the luxurious warmth of ZADRO's Towel Warmers. Put cotton towels, robes, socks and blankets into the towel warmers for a cozy experience during the chilly winter season. Nothing beats the warm feeling of a hot towel right out of the shower. Also included in this assortment are the lighted makeup mirrors. Choose from the Newport, which offers 5X magnification and three dimmable light options, or the classic style with 10X magnification. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 - $90
- $80 - $180
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
Flare: Safety Bracelets & Necklaces
Give the gift of safety. Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect the most important women in your life by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or the slider collection. Limit of four per order. Free shipping!
- $74.50 + Free shipping
- $149
- Valid: 04/24/2024 to 05/05/2024
