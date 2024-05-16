Calling all bookworms: Amazon is hosting a brand-new, six-day Book Sale event.
The sale began May 15 and runs through May 20. During the sale, popular print titles are slashed up to 50%, while Kindle Books could get up to an 80% discount.
If you're a "GMA" Book Club follower, a handful of those books are also seeing discounts right now.
Whether you prefer print or digital formats, this event is designed to cater to all literary tastes with irresistible deals on thousands of titles across genres.
Unlike other Amazon events, this sale doesn't require a Prime membership to unlock the savings. However, Prime members can still benefit from their regular perks, such as Prime Reading, which offers a rotating selection of thousands of titles, including audiobooks, comic books and magazines.
It's time to stock up on everything you need for summer reading. Check it out below!
'GMA' Book Club picks on sale
More book deals to shop:
"Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be," by Tunde Oyeneyin
- $8.90
- $27
- Amazon
"Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World," by Jen Psaki
- $18.91
- $28.99
- Amazon
We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America's Soul and Sanity
- $13.08
- $34.99
- Amazon
"The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis," by George Stephanopoulos and Lisa Dickey
- $24.48
- $35
- Amazon
"By the Time You Read This: The Space between Cheslie's Smile and Mental Illness―Her Story in Her Own Words," by April Simpkins and Cheslie Kryst
- $18.29
- $26
- Amazon