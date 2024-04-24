One way to keep up with the season's latest trends is to incorporate fun, affordable pieces into your living space.
Etsy sourced their marketplace to compile a report of this year's emerging trends. The Spring/Summer Trend Predictions 2024 report, by Dayna Isom Johnson, is a deep dive "into the latest shopper search data, spanning key categories like home, style, gifts, and weddings for the ultimate preview of the aesthetic themes and pop culture influences – from the silver screen and music charts to current events – shaping consumer shopping habits this season."
The results highlight nine key trends, including what Etsy calls "Chef's Kiss," "Time-honored textiles," "Garden Girl," and "Romcom Interiors." With each concept, Johnson gives tips on ways to find pieces that suit you.
Through this, we've rounded up some of our favorite on-trend home picks, which you can shop for now.
'Chef's Kiss'
Searches for everything from hottest gifts to espresso martini candles to pasta prints are up on Etsy, according to its report. Foodies will love these restaurant-inspired picks.
'Garden Girl'
Ruffled bedding, garden blankets and gardening accessories are just a few of the things people are searching for on Etsy. "Flowers for spring may not feel groundbreaking, but this year we're seeing a fresh reinterpretation as shoppers embrace their inner 'Garden Girl,' inviting nature's beauty into their lives," the report says. Johnson recommends embracing linen in your bedding, table linens and beyond.
"Time-honored textiles"
"Crochet, quilted, and embroidered details are seeing a major revival in both fashion and home decor, signaling a desire for quality pieces with a handmade touch and a tradition of craftsmanship passed on through the decades," it says in Etsy's report.
'Romcom Interiors'
Johnson recommends "the 'de-modernizing' trend that's taking off on social, which has shoppers transforming 'sad beige' spaces into vintage havens full of character." Etsy describes this trend as "cozy, approachable and timeless decor reminiscent of classic romcoms." There is an increase in searches for "book lovers gifts," colorful rugs and pendant lamps, for example.
Etsy points to products like ceramic bowls and oil bottles, washed linen napkins, colorful rugs, and cookbook stands to fit this trend.