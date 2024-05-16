Ready to serve looks both on and off the court? Us too.
Over the past year, tenniscore has been top-of-mind since the aesthetic has had a major resurgence, including being spotted on "Challengers" star Zendaya during the movie's recent press tour.
If you're looking to bring the trend into your everyday life, the country club aesthetic is a fun way to beat the summer heat while elevating a daytime look that might normally feel very casual. The best part of the trend is that comfort is paramount.
From pleated skirts to the viral Outdoor Voices athletic dress with built-in shorts, we are here for tennis fashion appeal.
If you're ready to up your game, find some of the best skirts, dresses, sneakers and more in the list below.
Women's tennis dresses
ATTRACO Women Tennis Dresses Ribbed Polo Golf Dress Half Zip Pleated Workout Dress with Built in Shorts and Bra
- $39.99
- Amazon
Minnie Mouse The Exercise Dress for Women by Outdoor Voices
- $74.98
- $118
- shopDisney
ATTRACO 2 Piece Tennis Dresses for Women Athletic Workout Dress with Shorts and Pockets
- $37.99
- Amazon
Skirts and skorts
Everyday Softlyzero Airy Crossover 2-in-1 Side Pocket Cool Touch Tennis Skirt-Lucid-UPF50+
- $24.95
- $39.95
- Halara
Polo shirts and tops
Everyday Softlyzero Plush V Neck Contrast Trim Cropped Tank Top
- $24.95
- $39.95
- Halara