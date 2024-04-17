Zendaya's "Challengers" press tour looks have continued to be a grand glam.

While the actress has been wearing mostly tennis-inspired looks, her latest look served a stylish mix of sheer lace meets ballgown. For Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere, she wore a black and pink Vera Wang gown that included an alluring bodice-style top along with a voluminous skirt.

The look was paired with Bulgari stud earrings, a ballerina bun, and soft sweeps of pink blush and lipstick.

Zendaya attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Challengers" at Westwood Village Theater, Apr. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Following the Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya was back in her tenniscore style as she wore a neon green halter dress from Celia Kritharioti that had a tennis ball attached at the center.

Just a few days before, she wore a crisp white vintage Ralph Lauren dress that was originally worn by Cindy Crawford on the runway in the early '90s.

Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Challengers" after party, Apr. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

She wore a similar look from a day earlier in Monaco that was created by On and a recreation of one of iconic tennis star Althea Gibson's past looks, according to Zendaya's go-to stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya attends the photocall for the movie "Challengers" Apr. 14, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Stefania M. D'alessandro/Getty Images

Zendaya was photographed during a photocall in Monaco wearing a very tennis-y look that incorporated a white cable knit collared sweater, a tailored maxi skirt, and satin pumps from Brunello Cucinelli's fall/winter ready-to-wear collection.

Zendaya is photographed during the 'Challengers' photocall at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Apr. 13, 2024, in Monaco. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

During the London premiere of the "Challengers" last week, the actress wore a white halter dress with a pleated skirt, which included a high slit.

The gown, which was custom-made by designer Thom Browne, had silhouettes of tennis rackets printed all over the dress and a netting material on the skirt, as well as a red and dark blue stripe across the bottom of the skirt.

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, on April 10, 2024, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Zendaya completed the elevated athletic look with a white bow in her hair, diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a red lip.

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, on April 10, 2024, in London. Anadolu via Getty Images

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, on April 10, 2024, in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Also, during a photocall in Rome earlier last week, the "Challengers" star was photographed wearing a dazzling metallic mini dress from Loewe that included a deep-V plunging neckline.

While the dress was a total score, it was the actress' custom white pumps that included tennis ball heels that were really a hit.

Along with her head-turning ensemble, Zendaya paired the look with several bangles and stud earrings. She wore her hair in a half-up half-down flipped-out style.

American actress, singer, and dancer Zendaya participates in the photocall of the film Challengers at the Hotel Hassler. Rome (Italy), April 8th, 2024. Andrea Straccioli, Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

"Tennis but make it FASHION," said the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach alongside a post showing off her look.

The former Disney star's look is a nod to her "Challengers" character Tashi — a former tennis prodigy turned coach.

American actress, singer, and dancer Zendaya participates in the photocall of the film Challengers at the Hotel Hassler. Rome (Italy), April 8, 2024. Massimo Insabato, Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

According to an official synopsis, the film, slated to release on April 26, centers around Zendaya's character Tashi, who is working to train her husband (Faist), a tennis champion on a losing streak, when they face off against his former best friend — who also happens to be Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

In March, Zendaya wore another look that paid tribute to her character while attending an Australian premiere of the upcoming movie. She was photographed wearing a shimmering green Loewe dress that included a deep-V neckline, thigh-high slit, and a silhouette of a person holding a tennis racket. The look was designed by Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative director.