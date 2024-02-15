"Dune: Part Two" is almost here and ahead of the film's premiere, Zendaya is stepping out in style.

On Wednesday, the star, who is styled by Law Roach, wore a dark purple look from Roksanda for the film's London premiere. She paired the look with jewelry from Bulgari and Nina Ricci.

Zendaya attends the London photocall for "Dune: Part Two" presented by Warner Bros Pictures & Legendary at IET London, on Feb. 14, 2024, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Zendaya attends the London photocall for "Dune: Part Two" presented by Warner Bros Pictures & Legendary at IET London, on Feb. 14, 2024, in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Earlier this week, for the film's premiere in Paris, Zendaya wore a two-piece ensemble which included a gold rose-embroidered crop top and full skirt from Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya Coleman attends the "Dune 2" Premiere at Le Grand Rex, on Feb. 12, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images

That same day, during a photocall at the Shangri La Hotel in Paris, she wore a white Alaïa dress that included a top that wrapped around her, exposing her stomach and midriff. The actress paired the look with white pumps.

Zendaya Coleman attends the "Dune 2" Photocall at Shangri La Hotel, on Feb. 12, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Throughout the film's press tour, Zendaya's looks have been reminiscent of looks from the film, often with interesting silhouettes and material.

While promoting the film in Mexico City, Mexico, last week, the actress wore a custom two-piece look by TORISHÉJU Dumi. The top included dark gray fabric with cutouts around the arms and a long, flowy black and red skirt.

Zendaya attends the photocall for Dune: Part Two at Mexico City Four Seasons Hotel, on Feb. 5, 2024. Future Publishing via Getty Images

Zendaya also opted for an all black leather look during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The look included a top exposing her midriff and leather pants. She paired the look with black heels.

Zendaya is seen arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. GC Images via Getty Images

Zendaya stars in the Denis Villeneuve-directed "Dune" sequel with Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.

"Dune: Part Two" hits theaters on March 1.