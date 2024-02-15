"Dune: Part Two" is almost here and ahead of the film's premiere, Zendaya is stepping out in style.
On Wednesday, the star, who is styled by Law Roach, wore a dark purple look from Roksanda for the film's London premiere. She paired the look with jewelry from Bulgari and Nina Ricci.
Earlier this week, for the film's premiere in Paris, Zendaya wore a two-piece ensemble which included a gold rose-embroidered crop top and full skirt from Louis Vuitton.
That same day, during a photocall at the Shangri La Hotel in Paris, she wore a white Alaïa dress that included a top that wrapped around her, exposing her stomach and midriff. The actress paired the look with white pumps.
Throughout the film's press tour, Zendaya's looks have been reminiscent of looks from the film, often with interesting silhouettes and material.
While promoting the film in Mexico City, Mexico, last week, the actress wore a custom two-piece look by TORISHÉJU Dumi. The top included dark gray fabric with cutouts around the arms and a long, flowy black and red skirt.
Zendaya also opted for an all black leather look during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The look included a top exposing her midriff and leather pants. She paired the look with black heels.
Zendaya stars in the Denis Villeneuve-directed "Dune" sequel with Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.
"Dune: Part Two" hits theaters on March 1.