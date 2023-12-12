The newest trailer for "Dune: Part Two" is here.

Stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are featured in the trailer for the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi sequel, which is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

In the beginning of the trailer, Chalamet's character Paul Atreides is seen waking up from a dream, as Zendaya's character Chani comforts him.

"It's been a while since you've had one of those nightmares," Chani says. "Tell me, what was it about?"

Paul replies, "It's only fragments… nothing's clear."

The sequel to the 2021 "Dune" film will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," according to a synopsis for the film.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endevors to prevent a terrible future only he can forsee," the synopsis continues.

Zendaya as Chani is seen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’, “Dune: Part Two." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides is seen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures', "Dune: Part Two." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

More snippets appear in the trailer showing Paul battling with his family's centuries-old enemies, the Harkonnen. The trailer also includes a clip of Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha fighting in an arena.

Also starring in "Dune: Part Two" are Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård and more.

"Dune: Part Two" hits theaters March 1, 2024.