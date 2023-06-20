Zendaya takes on the world of tennis in her upcoming film “Challengers.”

In the official trailerfor the film, which was released on Tuesday, Zendaya stars as Tashi, a pro tennis player who is caught in a love triangle between Art (Michael Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor).

Editor's Picks
MORE: Zendaya joins Labrinth at Coachella 2023 for surprise performance
PHOTO: Zendaya appears in a still from the film, "Challengers."
MGM
Zendaya appears in a still from the film, "Challengers."

The film will follow Tashi as she transforms her husband into a world-famous Grand Slam champion, according to a synopsis of the film.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, director Luca Guadagnino said Zendaya, Faist and O’Connor trained for three months.

MORE: Zendaya returns to red carpet for NAACP Image Awards and SAG Awards in 2 amazing gowns
PHOTO: Michael Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor appear in this still from the film, "Challengers."
MGM
Michael Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor appear in this still from the film, "Challengers."

“They spent like three months working very hard. Everybody -- technically, athletically,” Guadagnino said.

He also described the film as a “sexy comedy.”

“Challengers” will be released on September 15, 2023.