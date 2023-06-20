Zendaya takes on the world of tennis in her upcoming film “Challengers.”
In the official trailerfor the film, which was released on Tuesday, Zendaya stars as Tashi, a pro tennis player who is caught in a love triangle between Art (Michael Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor).
- 1April 28, 2023
- 2
The film will follow Tashi as she transforms her husband into a world-famous Grand Slam champion, according to a synopsis of the film.
In a 2022 interview with Variety, director Luca Guadagnino said Zendaya, Faist and O’Connor trained for three months.
“They spent like three months working very hard. Everybody -- technically, athletically,” Guadagnino said.
He also described the film as a “sexy comedy.”
“Challengers” will be released on September 15, 2023.