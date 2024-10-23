The "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 cast are revealing their favorite Disney movies.
After wowing audiences for this week's "Disney Night," the seven remaining couples revealed their personal go-to Disney films to "Good Morning America."
Pros Jenna Johnson and Daniella Karagach were inspired by their children's favorite films.
"I have a little boy, and right now he's obsessed with 'Cars,'" Johnson said of son Rome. "So we watch 'Cars' every morning in bed together while he's drinking his bottle after he gets out of bed, and it's just like our little family routine."
"Right now, mine is 'Zootopia,' because it's my daughter's absolute favorite," Karagach shared of daughter Nikita.
Many of the cast were unable to pinpoint just one Disney favorite, including former "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei and former "Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran, who gave out roses to a slew of films.
One pair were in total agreement: Olympian Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten, who were clearly inspired by their jazz routine to "Surface Pressure" from "Encanto" and said that film is their top pick.
"I know it's brand new, like a few years old, but it's timeless already," Bersten gushed.
Watch the video below to see which Disney films all the "DWTS" celebs and pros call their favorites.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."