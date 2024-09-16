This year marked Jenna Johnson's 10th year being a part of "Dancing with the Stars" -- and she credits the show for helping give her a family of her very own.
Reflecting on what the show means to her on a Zoom with "Good Morning America" last month, Johnson said, "I really think that it's helped shape me -- not just as an artist and choreographer and performer, but as a person, how I see myself, what level of excellence I want to uphold myself to in all aspects of life."
The dancer, who first joined "DWTS" as a troupe member in season 18 and turned pro in season 23, also pointed out the "beautiful part" of the show introducing her to her future husband Val Chmerkovskiy, with whom she now shares son Rome, born in January 2023.
"It's a really emotional and personal thing in my life," she gushed. "It's not only my workplace, but it just has so many different memories that I've been able to share and experience, so it's very sentimental to me."
Though she has a Mirrorball on her shelf -- not to mention Chmerkovskiy's three trophies of his own -- it's clear Johnson prizes son Rome above all else.
"I knew I always wanted to be a mother, but I don't think I really understood the amount of love that you could have for this tiny human being, and the amount of responsibility that you feel innately just to have for them and their upbringing and their shaping of life," she said. "It's just an honor."
Johnson said motherhood "tests me in a lot of ways and a lot of times I feel inadequate," but those moments pale in comparison to the "little wins every day that are so magical."
"When I see him grow and learn or have a new little milestone, those fulfilling moments top some of my best dance career moments," she enthused. "It's really been a blessing to be a mom."
Those who follow Johnson on social media will regularly see Rome's most adorable moments -- be it sweet moments with mommy and daddy, playdates with other "DWTS" kiddos or aww-worthy photo shoots just for the fun of it. Most recently, he wore a tuxedo to celebrate his parents' Emmy nomination.
"Sometimes I think he's an old man stuck in a little toddler's body, because he really is so thoughtful … and you can see it in his demeanor and in his eyes. He's the best," Johnson shared. "I love being a mom, and I pinch myself every day that I get to be his mom."
Johnson is competing with "Bachelor" alum Joey Graziadei on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.
