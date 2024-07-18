Val Chmerkovskiy is praising wife Jenna Johnson following their Emmy nomination for their choreography on "Dancing with the Stars."
The couple earned a nomination at the 76th Emmy Awards in the outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming category for their Len Goodman tribute performance set to "Moon River" and Chmerkovskiy's routine with season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez set to "La Vie En Rose."
Taking to Instagram, Chmerkovskiy called Johnson "one of the most gifted choreographers I've ever seen create."
"Worked her butt off, behind the scenes, unrecognized for years," he continued. "To finally see her name getting the recognition as the brilliant and hardworking choreographer she is, truly is the win for me."
Chmerkovskiy added, "My trophy is her being my wife, my partner, the mother of our child together. As a professional I couldn't be more proud to share this incredible accomplishment and nomination with her."
Johnson replied in the comments with several crying face emoji.
Johnson took to Instagram separately as well, sharing a video of the moment she and Chmerkovskiy found out they were nominated for an Emmy.
"Wait, what?!" she exclaims in the video after finding out the good news, getting a kiss from Chmerkovskiy. "I wanna call my mom!"
Chmerkovskiy, in the comments of Johnson's post, reflected on their journey to get to this moment together, saying, "This piece was a culmination of many years of getting just a little better, waiting for an opportunity. What a beautiful moment to share with my beautiful love."
In addition to Chmerkovskiy's and Johnson's nominations, "Dancing with the Stars" received four other nominations at the 76th Emmys, including outstanding hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program; outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series; outstanding makeup for a variety, nonfiction or reality program; and outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a series.
