Sofia Vergara, Robert Downey Jr., Lily Gladstone and more react to their 2024 Emmy nominations
Sofia Vergara, Robert Downey Jr., and Lily Gladstone are among those reacting to their nomination at the 76th Emmy Awards.
Nominations were announced Wednesday by two Emmy winners, "Veep" alum Tony Hale and Ralph of "Abbott Elementary."
"Shōgun" and "The Bear" were the most-nominated TV shows this year, with 25 and 23 nominations, respectively.
The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Hulu the next day.
A host has yet to be announced for the ceremony.
See how your favorite TV stars are reacting to their Emmy nominations below:
Quinta Brunson reacts to 'Abbott Elementary' Emmy nominations
Quinta Brunson showed pride on Instagram immediately following the announcement of "Abbott Elementary" earning nine nominations.
"BEYOND proud of Abbott's 9 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series : )," wrote Brunson in a post, highlighting each selection.
Brunson is nominated for two awards herself, lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series.
"thank you @televisionacad! And thank you to our fans, who we share this celebratory day with! Love ya'll!" she finished.
This latest round of nominations brings the hit comedy's Emmy nomination count to 24 total nods and four Emmy wins, including one win for Brunson as outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2023. Brunson also won an Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series for the show in 2022.
Sheryl Lee Ralph reacts to her supporting actress nomination for 'Abbott Elementary'
Sheryl Lee Ralph learned about her third Emmy nomination for playing Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary" live during the nomination ceremony.
"Honey, that never gets old," she said.
Jean Smart reacts to lead actress in a comedy series nomination
Jean Smart shared an Instagram post reacting to her Emmy nomination for lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks."
"I couldn't be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us! #EmmyNoms," she wrote.
Smart, who has five Emmys total, has won the Emmy for her two prior "Hacks" nominations.
"Hacks" received 16 total nominations. Additionally, "Hacks: Bit by Bit," which follows each installment of the show's third season and includes interviews, outtakes and production moments from set, was nominated for outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series.
Brie Larson reacts to 'Lessons in Chemistry' nominations
Brie Larson received two Emmy nominations for "Lessons in Chemistry," the drama she executive produced and starred in. Along with the show's nomination for outstanding limited or anthology series, Larson is also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for her starring role in the Apple TV+ adaptation of the bestselling book.
"I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big," she wrote in her Instagram story. "Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team."
She continued, "To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I'm the happiest woman in the universe."
Larry David reacts to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Emmy nominations
Actor and comedian Larry David reacted to nominations that "Curb Your Enthusiasm" received. Along with the show's outstanding comedy series nomination, David was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.
"It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form," David said in a statement.
David, who is the star of the comedy series, in which he portrays an over-the-top version of himself also reacted to his acting nomination saying, "This is a sad day for actors everywhere. See? Anyone can do it!"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" also received nominations for casting for a comedy series and outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation.
Janelle James reacts to supporting actress in a comedy series nomination
Janelle James, who portrays Ava Coleman in "Abbott Elementary," shared a fun video on her Instagram story on Wednesday reacting to the news. The actress and comedian is all smiles in the clip set to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" as she walks down a street. She also wrote, "🥳🥳🥳🥳," in another slide or her story, in which she re-shared the list of nominees in the supporting actress in a comedy series category.
This is James' third supporting actress nomination for playing Ava in the hit ABC show.
Nikki Glaser reacts to comedy special nominations
The comedian shared her reaction to her nomination for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for her HBO Original comedy special "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die."
"Thank you Television Academy for the recognition," she shared in a statement. "I'm so honored to be nominated among some of the greats for an Emmy for Someday You'll Die, especially since most of the material in this special is based on thoughts and feelings I once thought I would have to take to the grave."
She continued, "I'm so grateful for the support of HBO and my entire producing team who made my jokes feel more important than they ever have. Standup is usually such a solitary pursuit and for the first time with a comedy special in my career, I felt that this was a team effort. I have the coolest job and it keeps getting cooler."
The special is also nominated for outstanding picture editing for variety programming.
Dakota Fanning reacts to her 'Ripley' Emmy nomination
Dakota Fanning is celebrating her nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
"I'm so overwhelmed by this news, and so grateful to the Television Academy for including me in this powerhouse group of women," wrote Fanning in a lengthy Instagram post. "Ripley," which stars Fanning as Marge Sherwood, tells the story of a con artist set in Italy based on the book and adapted film "The Talented Mr. Ripley," pulled in 13 total nominations.
"The making of RIPLEY and playing Marge, was such a singular experience that is nearly impossible to put into words. It was filled with every emotion under the Italian sun. I would not change a second of it, and I hold the memories so dear," continued Fanning.
Fanning also thanked co-star Andrew Scott and creator Steven Zaillian in her post.
"None of it would have been possible without my sweetest most talented pal, Andrew Scott, and of course the genius, Steve Zaillian. Thrilled to be sharing this moment with them, and all the brilliant people who made RIPLEY come to life. GRAZIE MILLE 🍋," wrote Fanning.
The nod represents Fanning's first Emmy nomination.
Sofia Vergara reacts to 'Griselda' Emmy nomination
Ten years after Sofia Vergara was last Emmy-nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Modern Family," the actress is once again vying for a coveted trophy for her work in "Griselda."
She reacted to her outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie nomination on Instagram saying that she "never dreamed that after 'Modern Family' I would be able to be a part of something as special as 'Griselda.'"
"Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life," she said. "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar @el_guerra, @ericnewmanofficial and the full creative team, my partner and producer @luisbalaguer1, @tedsarandos, @belabaj, and their team @Netflix, and all of the amazing cast and crew."
Vergara added that she is "honored" to be recognized alongside her fellow nominees in the category, including Larson, Jodie Foster, Juno Temple, and Naomi Watts.
In addition to Vergara's nomination, "Griselda" is nominated for outstanding cinematography for a limited or anthology series or movie and outstanding period costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie.
Richard Gadd reacts to 'Baby Reindeer' Emmy nominations
Richard Gadd took to Instagram on Wednesday after his show, "Baby Reindeer," scored 11 Emmy nominations.
"Thanks to everyone who worked on this show. To the Television Academy for recognising it. To Netflix for taking a chance on it," said Gadd, the star and an executive producer on the show who is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.
"To the incredible cast and crew for nailing it," he added. "To all the amazing people who worked on the live show. To my wonderful family and friends for everything they do. I love you all."
Gadd's co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau also received nominations for supporting actress in a limited series, as well as Tom Goodman-Hill, who received a supporting actor in a limited series nomination.
'Gilded Age' cast and crew react to Emmy nominations
Actress Carrie Coon of the show, "The Gilded Age," shared a statement on Wednesday about her outstanding lead actress nomination in a drama series.
"Today is especially gratifying because 'The Gilded Age' returned to production last week for a season three that exists only because so many people watch and love the show," said Coon, who also congratulated her co–star, Christine Baranski for her nomination for supporting actress in a drama series, and the show's crew.
In addition to the acting categories, "The Gilded Age" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series, as well as outstanding period or fantasy/sci-fi hairstyling, production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more) and outstanding period costumes for a series.
"It is always an honour to be noticed by the Television Academy, and it is especially rewarding when a new show is selected," Fellowes, "The Gilded Age" creator, writer and executive producer said in a statement. "Six Emmy nominations for The Gilded Age is more than I could have dreamed of, and I am absolutely thrilled. They have provided a public recognition of the wonderful work of our cast and crew, all of them stars in my eyes, and I am so grateful for that."
Jodie Foster on 1st acting Emmy nomination for 'True Detective'
Jodie Foster reacted to her Emmy nomination for her role in "True Detective: Night Country" -- her first Emmy nomination that she's received for acting.
"This just feels like a love letter from above," Foster said in a statement. "It's my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it's especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team."
"We couldn't love and trust one another more, after holding on for dear life through the snow, finding our way in the dark," she added. "Being part of the True Detective family with Issa López as our fearless leader is the gift that keeps on giving."
Foster, who is also nominated as an executive producer on the show for outstanding limited or anthology series, was previously Emmy nominated in 2014 for directing for a comedy series for "Orange Is The New Black," and in 1999 for outstanding made for television movie for "The Baby Dance" as an executive producer on the project.
'True Detective: Night Country' director calls Emmy nomination a 'dream'
Issa Lopez, director of "True Detective: Night Country," shared a statement about her Emmy nomination for directing for a limited or anthology series or movie.
"I'm still pinching myself over this huge honor," she said. "All those nominations, for so many people I grew to love so much. We all made Night Country for fun, and from our belief that other voices deserve their share of the screen."
"It was amazing that HBO gave me the chance to take this big swing, and that alone was all the joy in the world," she continued. "But then we got this incredible recognition. As an immigrant filmmaker, to have my first venture in the English language receive such appreciation is a dream (a wild one!) come true."
In total, "True Detective: Night Country" received a total of 19 Emmy nominations.
Hannah Einbinder reacts to 'Hacks' Emmy nominations
Hannah Einbinder reacted to her third outstanding supporting actress in a comed series nomination for playing Ava Daniels on "Hacks" in a statement, saying, "Making Hacks with my loved ones is the most fulfilling creative experience of my life."
"I am deeply honored to share this nomination with every single cast and crew member who makes our show what it is!" she continued. "I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire - I'm overflowing with gratitude and love!"
"Hacks" is once again nominated for outstanding comedy series, its second time in the category. The series has 48 nominations to date and six wins.
Walton Goggins says he is 'humbled' by 'Fallout' nomination
Walton Goggins, star of 16-time Emmy-nominated "Fallout," expressed gratitude in a statement following his nomination for lead actor in a drama series.
"I'm so humbled and grateful to be included in this room of storytellers, in this category with these remarkable actors, in this stellar year of television," said Goggins.
Goggins, who starred in the futuristic post-nuclear show, played the role of two characters in the show, The Ghoul and Cooper Howard.
"To be a part of 'Fallout,' to play these two roles written by Geneva and Graham and to get to work with one of my heroes Jonathan Nolan means so much to me," he stated.
Lily Gladstone reacts to Emmy nomination for 'Under The Bridge'
Lily Gladstone, who recently saw recognition for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon," reached new levels of success with a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
"I am so touched by this nomination. I wholeheartedly share the honor with the stellar cast of Under the Bridge, who brought such deep compassion and unmatched talent to telling Reena Virk's story," wrote Gladstone.
Gladstone plays Officer Cam Bentland, who investigates the murder of Reena Virk.
"Every beating heart on screen gave so much of themselves to honor her legacy, and I'd especially like to thank Vritika, Archie and Riley, I am so inspired by you all," she wrote. Riley Keough also produced and starred in the project.
"Thank you to Quinn Shephard, Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for bringing this story to light and being champions of radical empathy. I'm forever grateful to have been brought along for the journey," she finished, thanking various other producers who worked on the show.
This marks Gladstone's first Emmy nomination.
Selena Gomez reacts to Emmy nomination for 'Only Murders in the Building'
Selena Gomez earned her first acting Emmy nomination on Wednesday and she celebrated with a cake that had "Congratulations Emmy Nominee!" written in icing.
The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a photo of herself smiling on her Instagram story, with text on top that said, "I'm honored and insanely grateful for this."
"Thank you @onlymurdershulu for giving me Mabel," she added.
Matthew Broderick says he's 'over the moon happy' over Emmy nomination
Matthew Broderick is celebrating his Emmy nomination for guest actor in a comedy series for "Only Murders in the Building." On Wednesday, the actor shared a statement about his recognition.
"I was lucky and delighted to have a very good part on an extremely terrific show," he said. "I got to work with some old friends and make some new ones, too. It's very nice to get home from work with your face hurting from laughing. Thank you to everyone at Only Murders in the Building and especially to John Hoffman and my old dear friend, Martin Short, you made me feel so welcome."
"Thanks to the Television Academy for this," he added. "I'm deeply honored and over the moon happy."
Along with Gomez's and Broderick's nominations, "Only Murders in the Building" received a total of 21 nominations. Steve Martin and Martin Short each received nominations for lead actor in a comedy series -- Martin's second nomination in the category and Short's third time in the category. Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Paul Rudd who all appeared on the show are also nominated. Additionally, the show scored a nomination for outstanding comedy series.
"Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question" also received an Emmy nomination for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series.
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to his acting nomination for 'The Sympathizer'
Downey Jr. earned his second Emmy nomination on Wednesday for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in "The Sympathizer."
The actor, who played five characters in the mini-series, said in a statement that it was a "privilege to participate in this extraordinary, cross-cultural project."
"I share this nomination with the incomparable Director Park, Hoa Xuande, Sandra Oh and my remarkably talented Vietnamese cast mates," he said. "I thank the Television Academy for acknowledging my five small parts with The Sympathizer's larger whole."
The Oscar-winning actor was first nominated for an Emmy in 2001 for supporting actor ina comedy series for his role in "Ally Mcbeal."
ABC News' Jason Nathanson and Stephen Iervolino contributed to this report.
