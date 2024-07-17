The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday.
"Shōgun" is the most-nominated series this year, scoring 25 total nominations. Following close behind are "The Bear" with 23 nods and "Only Murders in the Building" with 21 nominations.
With its 23 nominations, "The Bear" made history, bringing in the most nominations for a comedy series in one year.
The 76th Emmys celebrates the best in television that aired between June 2023 and May 2024.
Some of the 36 first-time performer nominees include Jonathan Bailey, Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling and Greta Lee.
Tony Hale, a two-time Emmy winner for "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph, an Emmy winner for "Abbott Elementary," announced the nominees live from the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Ralph learned about her third Emmy nomination for playing Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary" live during the nomination ceremony.
"Honey, that never gets old," she said enthusiastically.
The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.
A host has yet to be announced for the ceremony.
The 75th Emmy Awards aired earlier this year, after being delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. "Succession," "The Bear" and "Beef" took home the top awards of the night, winning for outstanding drama series, outstanding comedy series and outstanding limited or anthology series, respectively.
Check out a full recap of the 75th Emmys here.
Check out a list of nominees below.
Outstanding talk series
- "The Daily Show"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
Reality competition program
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Traitors"
- "The Voice"
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
Limited or anthology series
- "Baby Reindeer"
- "Fargo"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
Lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
- Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Shо̄gun"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Lead actor in a drama series
- Idris Elba, "Hijack"
- Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Drama series
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
- "Shōgun"
- "Slow Horses"
- "3 Body Problem"
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
- Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
Comedy series
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.