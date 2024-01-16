Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal were among the many celebrities who continued celebrating the
75th Emmy Awards at numerous after-parties following the star-studded ceremony Monday night.
The awards show, which was hosted by "Black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson, saw "Succession," "The Bear" and "Beef" take home the top prizes for outstanding drama, comedy and limited or anthology series.
Following the show, some of the biggest names in television let loose and celebrated their wins at star-studded bashes hosted by the likes of HBO & Max, Apple TV+ and Netflix.
Niecy Nash-Betts and Evan Peters Niecy Nash and Evan Peters attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin Sarah Snook, left, and Kieran Culkin attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max via Getty Images Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max via Getty Images Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images for Netflix Sabrina Impacciatore, Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy Sabrina Impacciatore, second form the left, Leo Woodall, center, and Meghann Fahy, right,attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max via Getty Images Bella Ramsey Bella Ramsey attends the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max via Getty Images Peter Dinklage and Kieran Culkin Peter Dinklage, left, and Kieran Culkin attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max via Getty Images Keri Russell and Pedro Pascal Keri Russell and Pedro Pascal attend the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal attend the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max via Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+ Jon Hamm and Jason Sudeikis Jon Hamm and Jason Sudeikis are seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+ Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham are seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+ Wyatt Russell, Paul Walter Hauser and Kurt Russell Wyatt Russell, Paul Walter Hauser and Kurt Russell are seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+