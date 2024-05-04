Dannielynn, Larry Birkhead continue Kentucky Derby tradition with a look courtesy of Janet Jackson
Amid the buzz of Kentucky's Derby season, Larry Birkhead and daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, made a stylish entrance into the pre-Derby scene.
The father-daughter duo stepped out on May 3 to take in the Derby weekend festivities.
Larry gave fans a peek into their outing on Instagram, sharing snapshots of their night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala.
"On our way to Barnstable-Brown Gala for the kick-off of the @kentuckyderby weekend," he captioned the May 3 post.
The carousel of photos showed Larry and 17-year-old Dannielynn in a stylish get-up, with Larry sporting a sleek gray suit and Dannielynn in a black ensemble that once belonged to Janet Jackson.
Dannielynn's outfit was sourced from Janet Jackson's charity auction at Julien's. "Wow Dannielynn [sic] so grown up. Her mom would be so proud of the beautiful young lady she has become," one person commented.
With Dannielynn recently celebrating her high school graduation, this year's Derby holds particular significance for the duo, marking yet another milestone in their journey together.
While Dannielynn typically lives a private life year-round, the Kentucky Derby remains a cherished tradition for the Birkhead family, as they have attended together since DanieLynn was 3 years old.