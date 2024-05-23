Olitz fans, rejoice! Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn had a mini "Scandal" reunion earlier this week.
Washington, who played Olivia "Liv" Pope opposite Goldwyn's President Fitzgerald "Fitz" Grant on the Shonda Rhimes-created series, attended a special screening of her former co-star's new film, "Ezra," in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
The actress wore a white dress for the occasion, while Goldwyn donned an all-black suit.
Washington took to her Instagram story to praise Goldwyn's new film, which he directed as well as starred in, following the screening.
"Bravo @tonygoldwyn 👏🏽 @ezramovie is spectacular. It's brilliant and beautiful filmmaking," she wrote.
Washington, 47, had celebrated her pal's 64th birthday the day prior, sharing a photo of them together on Instagram.
"The Itz to my #Olitz ❤️ HBD TG!" she wrote. "Love you foreva #ScandalFam."
"Ezra" hits theaters on May 31.