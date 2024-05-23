Cher and Demi Moore are back together for a red carpet reunion decades after the two starred in the 1996 HBO series "If These Walls Could Talk."
On Thursday, the “Believe” singer and the “Ghost” actress posed alongside each other while attending the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.
At the star studded event, Moore sported a plunging white dress adorned with crystal details featuring a slit on her left side. She also accessorized the outfit with a sparkling necklace and drop earrings.
Meanwhile, Cher opted for an all-black ensemble wearing a floor-length gown and matching fur coat as well as fingerless gloves and a pair of glittery heels.
The reunion between the duo this week happened almost 30 years later since they were last seen appearing together on the red carpet. During that time, they worked together on the three-part anthology about abortion alongside Sissy Spacek.
Joining Cher during the appearance was also her boyfriend Alexander Edwards who donned a black suit and white shirt underneath.
While posing for the camera, the two displayed their affection for one another by sharing a kiss and sporting big smiles on their faces.
Cher, Moore and Edwards joined other notables during the evening to help raise funds for HIV/AIDS research at the annual event which was first instituted in 1993 by Elizabeth Taylor.