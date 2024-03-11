Demi Moore turned the Vanity Fair Oscar Party into a girls night out.

The "Ghost" actress, 61, stepped out at the star-studded event on March 10 alongside her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For the event, Moore wore a brown custom Versace gown with gold details and gold accessories.

Moore's three daughters all showcased their individual style, with each of them wearing different looks from each other.

Demi Moore and daughters Rumer Willis (L), Tallulah Willis (2R) and Scout LaRue Willis (R) attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Just last week, Moore celebrated her daughters -- as well as Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis -- in an Instagram post for International Women's Day.

"No shortage of incredible women in this family!" she wrote. "So grateful, today and every day."