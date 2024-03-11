Oscars 2024: The best moments from the 96th Academy Awards
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
In between the red carpet, inspiring speeches and well-deserved wins, there were a bounty of exciting behind-the-scenes moments at the 2024 Oscars.
We kept our eyes peeled for all of the reunions, stylish selfies, heart-warming reactions and more happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not disappoint. Check out all the photos below!