In between the red carpet, inspiring speeches and well-deserved wins, there were a bounty of exciting behind-the-scenes moments at the 2024 Oscars.

We kept our eyes peeled for all of the reunions, stylish selfies, heart-warming reactions and more happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not disappoint. Check out all the photos below!

Behind-the-scenes at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" for Margot Robbie, director Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera in the audience during the 96th Oscars in Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Presenters Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Supporting Actor winner Robert Downey, Jr. surrounded by presenters Christoph Waltz, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Mahershala Ali and Ke Huy Quan backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Zendaya walks the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

America Ferrera on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Network

Ryan Gosling poses for a photograph with spectators on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 10, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell celebrate with presenter Ariana Grande as they win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell arrive for the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Allison Dinner/EPA/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy, left, looks at Dave Mullins, center, and Brad Booker, winners of the award for best animated short for "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko," March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

America Ferrera and Da'Vine Joy Randolph take a selfie in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters