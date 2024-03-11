Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated the best films from the past year at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.

"Oppenheimer" won the biggest awards of the night, with the film’s director, Christopher Nolan, taking home the best director Oscar, actor Cillian Murphy winning the best actor award, and the film earning the coveted best picture among its seven overall wins.

The film, which was the most-nominated film at the 2024 Oscars with 13 nominations, also won the Oscarsfor best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., best film editing, best cinematography and best original score.

Emma Stone took home the best actress prize for her performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things."

"Poor Things" also won awards in several design-focused categories, including best costume design, best production design and best makeup and hairstyling.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for her role in "The Holdovers."

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards live on from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

See the complete list of winners below.

Best picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" --- WINNER

Best director

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell accept the award for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For" from "Barbie" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Best original song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" --- WINNER

Best original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

"Poor Things"

Best sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest" --- WINNER

Best live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" --- WINNER

Hoyte van Hoytema accepts the award for Best Cinematography for "Oppenheimer" during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Best cinematography

"El Conde" - Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" - Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" - Hoyte van Hoytema --- WINNER

"Poor Things" - Robbie Ryan

Best documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol" --- WINNER

Best documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island In Between"

"The Last Repair Shop" --- WINNER

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

"Poor Things"

Best visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One" --- WINNER

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Oppenheimer" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" --- WINNER

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best international feature film

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom) --- WINNER

Best costume design

"Barbie" - Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" - David Crossman, Janty Yates

"Oppenheimer" - Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" - Holly Waddington --- WINNER

Best production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things" --- WINNER

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things" --- WINNER

"Society of the Snow"

Cord Jefferson, winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "American Fiction," in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awardsin Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson --- WINNER

"Barbie" - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari --- WINNER

"The Holdovers" - David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"May December" - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron" --- WINNER

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" --- WINNER

Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role 'The Holdovers' onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Best supporting actress