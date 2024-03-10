The 2024 Oscars are here and this year's red carpet is in full swing.
Celebrities are wearing their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.
Julianne Hough donned a particularly unforgettable dress that included a sleeveless sparkling top and full white skirt bottom.
Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads in a long-sleeved Vera Wang couture black dress and Chopard jewels.
Below, prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating red carpet looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Issa Rae
Mark Ronson
Brendan Fraser
Mary Steenburgen
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Justine Triet
Rita Moreno
Eva Longoria
Sandra Hüller
Jamie Lee Curtis
Celine Song
Marlee Matlin
Sean Wang, Zhang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei
Taylor Zakhar
Nikki Garcia
Laverne Cox
Brittany Snow
Julianne Hough
Vanessa Hudgens