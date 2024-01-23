The 2024 Academy Award nominations are in!

There's still time to get up to speed on the 10 movies nominated for best picture before the winner is revealed in March.

This year's nominees span the spectrum – from massive box office successes like director Christopher Nolan's widely acclaimed dramatic biopic "Oppenheimer," which brought in 13 total nominations, to "Poor Things," filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' female empowerment story starring Emma Stone.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10 at an earlier time slot than usual, 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

Here's where to stream each of the best picture nominees before the ceremony:

Erika Alexander, as Coraline, and Jeffrey Wright, as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, in a scene from "American Fiction." Claire Folger/Orion Pictures

"American Fiction"

Cord Jefferson's smart comedy "American Fiction" examines the work of a struggling writer who must compromise his values to write a novel about Black culture that he had previously avoided writing. The film, which Jefferson wrote and directed and which stars Jeffrey Wright, earned five nominations.

Where to stream: Currently playing in theaters and will be available on Prime Video.

Scene from "Anatomy of a Fall." Les Films Pelleas - Les Films de Pierre

"Anatomy of a Fall"

The French thriller "Anatomy of a Fall" showcases the investigation and murder trial of a woman accused of killing her husband, uncovering the inner workings of her marriage and family.

Where to stream: Available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like YouTube TV, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie as shown in a scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie." Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

"Barbie"

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig's instant classic "Barbie" brings to life the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie, as she discovers the complexities of womanhood in the real world. "Barbie" brought in eight Oscar nominations.

Where to stream: "Barbie" is streaming exclusively on Max with subscription and is available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video, and Google Play.

Paul Giamatti in a scene of "The Holdovers" movie trailer. Focus Features

"The Holdovers"

"The Holdovers," a raw and humorous coming-of-age film starring Paul Giamatti, follows the relationship between a grumpy teacher and his irreverent student over winter break at a New England boarding school in the '70s. Director Alexander Payne's film received five nominations.

Where to stream: Streaming exclusively with subscription on Peacock, and available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube TV, Google Play, and Apple TV+.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple via EPK

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

The star-studded Western directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone tells the story of the real-life murders of members of the Native American Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, during what was known as the Reign of Terror. Lily Gladstone made history by becoming .

Where to stream: Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ and available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Google Play, YouTube TV, Prime Video, and Vudu.

Bradley Cooper appears as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Netflix

"Maestro"

Bradley Cooper's "Maestro," which he directed and co-wrote and in which he stars in the title role, follows the life and relationship of legendary composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein. "Maestro" is up for seven Oscars, including a best actor nod for Cooper.

Where to stream: Streaming on Netflix.

Cillian Murphy stars as Robert Oppenheimer stars in the film "Oppenheimer". Universal

"Oppenheimer"

One of the most talked-about films of the year, filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" tells the story behind scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer's work on creating the atomic bomb. The film, starring Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, received a leading 13 nominations, including a best actor nod for Murphy.

Where to stream: "Oppenheimer" will be available for streaming on Peacock on Feb. 16. For now, it's available for rent or purchase on VOD platforms like Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV.

"Past Lives," 2023. A24

"Past Lives"

"Past Lives" stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in a story about lifelong friends who reconnect after several years. The romantic drama pulled in two nominations, including one for best original screenplay.

Where to stream: "Past Lives" will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus on Feb. 2, and on Max at a future date. The film is available for rent or purchase now on VOD platforms such as Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Emma Stone in "Poor Things," 2023. Searchlight Pictures

"Poor Things"

Director Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" follows Emma Stone's character, Bella Baxter, through a fantasy-fueled adventure of growth and sexual liberation. It also stars Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

Where to stream: Currently available only in theaters.

Sandra Huller in "The Zone of Interest," 2023. A24

"The Zone of Interest"

"The Zone of Interest" highlights the story of Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, a commandant at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. The drama received five Oscar nominations.

Where to stream: Will stream on Max at a later date.