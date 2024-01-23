Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan were among the stars who reacted to their 2024 Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is the top-nominated film of the year with 13 total nominations. Following close behind are "Poor Things" with 11 nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10. "Barbie" earned eight nominations while "Maestro" snagged seven.

Cooper, who is nominated for best actor and best original screenplay for "Maestro," said he is "grateful" for the recognition.

His "Maestro" co-star, Carey Mulligan, who is nominated for best actress, said she is "brimming with gratitude."

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Academy Awards. The show will kick off an hour earlier this year, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Sunday, March 10, airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Continue reading to see how other stars are reacting to their nominations.

Bradley Cooper

Cooper shared a statement reacting to his nominations for best original screenplay and best actor for "Maestro."

"We are all so grateful to be recognized alongside all of these incredible works of art this year," he said. "And the performances from every actor who I so admire. Thank you to Jamie, Alex & Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents' story to be out there in the world and Thank you to the Academy. We are very honored to be included."

Bradley Cooper appears as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Netflix

Carey Mulligan

Mulligan, who is nominated for best actress for her work in "Maestro," also shared a statement about her nod.

"We poured so much love and joy into 'Maestro,'" Mulligan said. "I'm brimming with gratitude today and huge pride for the rest of the 'Maestro' team! Thank you to Bradley for handing me this gift of a role and an experience. I fiddled with Felicia's lighter all morning, keeping the point of all of this close to my heart. I'm so grateful to the academy -- we are going to have the best time ever dressing up and paying tribute to this extraordinary couple."

Martin Scorsese

Scorsese, who is nominated for best director for "Killers of the Flower Moon," reacted to his nomination in a statement, paying special tribute to musician and soundtrack composer Robbie Robertson, who died in August 2023.

Robertson, who was of First Nations descent (Cayuga and Mohawk), received a posthumous best original score nomination this year for his work on the film's soundtrack, which he completed prior to his death.

"It's deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on 'Killers of the Flower Moon,'" he said. "It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long. I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized -- our many years of friendship and Robbie's growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen."

Martin Scorsese attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, FILE

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best supporting actor for "Oppenheimer."

"Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight," he said. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company."

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures/AP

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, whose song "What Was I Made For" from "Barbie" is nominated for best original song, spoke to "Good Morning America" about their nod.

"I'm honored," Eilish said.

The singer, who previously won an Oscar for best original song in 2022 for "No Time to Die," said writing "What Was I Made For?" with her brother was a "cathartic and incredible" experience. She also said that she saw herself as Barbie while writing the song.

"It was a big moment for me," Eilish said. "The movie was so incredible and I felt so moved by it, so I felt very seen and I related to Barbie -- and I don't know, I just saw myself as Barbie, which I've never done before. Never felt before. So it was really amazing."

1:55 Billie Eilish and Finneas will look to win their second Oscar for best original song with “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

Colman Domingo

Domingo, who is among this year's best actor nominees for his role in "Rustin," shared his reaction to his nomination.

"I'm overwhelmed in the most extraordinary way," Domingo told ABC News, adding that he was pacing around in his bathroom when he heard the news of his nomination, because he was too nervous to watch or listen to the presentation. He said he received a text from his manager congratulating him for becoming an Oscar nominee.

The first-time Oscar nominee said that ahead of the nominations presentation, he made time to ensure he was able to "appreciate the entire journey leading up to this."

4:51 Colman Domingo earned his first Oscar nomination for his lead role in "Rustin," which tells the story of real-life civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Jeffrey Wright

Wright, who is nominated for best actor for "American Fiction," also spoke to ABC News about his nomination.

"This is recognition of a lot of work that's gone into this, and nobody who's recognized has done this alone," he said. "There are so many people who have gifted me with their talents to allow my work to grow, so it's pretty cool to be acknowledged for that."

3:05 Jeffrey Wright received his first Oscar nomination for best actor for his role in "American Fiction."

Annette Bening

Bening, who is nominated for best actress for "Nyad," reacted to her nod in a statement.

"I'm thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film ['NYAD'], Jodie Foster," Bening said. "Onward!!!!"

Annette Bening appears as Diana Nyad in a scene from the movie NYAD. Liz Parkinson/Netflix

Danielle Brooks

Brooks, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her work in "The Color Purple," spoke to ABC News about her nomination.

"As a young girl, someone who just graduated Juilliard, just needing money to get on the train to get to an audition for regional theater, I never would have imagined a few years later I would be Oscar-nominated," she said. "This is amazing."

3:38 The actress, who plays Sofia in "The Color Purple," received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

Lily Gladstone

Gladstone, who is nominated for best actress for "Killers of the Flower Moon," shared what her Oscar nomination means to her and how she's sharing it with the Osage community.

"I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her," she said. "And it was incredible. I got to be on the phone with my parents during this moment and just the outpouring of love, especially from Indian country, just immediately -- I made a point of being in Osage County on the Osage reservation for what hopefully would have been the announcement. So, definitely remembering Mollie Kyle, the most incredible community that made this moment possible, and absolutely wanted to share it here."

3:20 "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Randolph, who is nominated for best supporting actress in "The Holdovers," said she is "over the moon" about her Oscar nomination.

"It's a really surreal moment," she told ABC News. "It's not easy to be an actor and it's a lot of time and investment put into this craft, and so to have a moment like this, where we're amongst people who I've admired and people who I have looked up to for so many years, to see me in this light is just -- is unbelievable, truly. I'm so over the moon. Delirious."

1:46 Da'Vine Joy Randolph reacts to her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for "The Holdovers."

Diane Warren

Warren, who is nominated for best original song for "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot," reacted to her nomination, calling it "such an honor."

"It's my 15th nomination, how crazy is that?" she told ABC News. "I think my number of nominations has now caught up with my emotional age."

Warren added, "I haven't been very good at winning Oscars ... because I've lost 14 times, but honestly being nominated is like a giant, giant, giant win."

3:20 Warren has been nominated for best original song eight years in a row, and 15 times overall.

Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson reacted to his nomination for best original score for the film "Oppenheimer" in a statement.

"What a thrill to wake up and see so much of Oppenheimer's cast and crew recognized by our peers in the Academy. I'm very proud to have been on this journey with them, under the sincere and devoted leadership of Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, to realize this triumph of a script. The support and creative freedom we felt from Universal allowed us to be exceptionally focused on the task at hand, and for that I'm profoundly thankful. And to the extraordinary musicians who believed in this score and poured so much of themselves into the process: Thank you. I share this honor with all of you."

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in "American Fiction," reacted to his nomination in a video he shared on Instagram.

"I'm happy to do the work, and I will continue to be happy to do the work, but I'd be lying to say that this wasn't awesome. This is awesome, truly. Truly awesome," he said.

"I feel blessed. Y'all know I saw a rainbow yesterday … here's the pot of gold for your boy."

Emily Blunt

Blunt, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Oppenheimer," shared her reaction to her nomination in a statement.

"I'm completely overcome and overjoyed!" she said. "Weak legged and immensely grateful for this moment. It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields… we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed."

Robert De Niro

De Niro, who is nominated for best supporting actor for "Killers of the Flower Moon," shared a statement with ABC News about his nomination.

"It was a privilege and a joy to work with Marty Scorsese, Leo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and the full cast and crew of 'Killers of the Flower Moon,'" he said. "It was also a mission for us. We committed to honestly and sensitively representing the history and spirit of the Osage People. To Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and the entire Osage Nation, thank you for trusting us with your story."

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream, the director and producer of Disney's "Elemental," reacted to the film's Oscar nomination for best animated feature film in a statement.

"Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor. It's been the greatest joy, watching as people around the world have connected so deeply with the story of 'Elemental.' This film is special to us because while 'Elemental' was always a love story at its core, it is also a story about the bonds of family and the unconditional love between parent and child. So, while we share this nomination with the entire cast and crew at Pixar, we also share it with our parents for the sacrifices they and all parents have made to allow their children to follow their dreams. We are forever grateful."