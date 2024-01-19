The Oscars are almost here again and we have everything you need to know about Hollywood's biggest night.

On Friday, "Good Morning America" revealed that Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards live on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Zazie is known for her roles in films like "Nine Days," "Joker" and "Deadpool 2." She will star in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux." In 2018, she earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in FX's "Atlanta."

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid appear in this split image. Nick Agro/Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Alex Harper

Jack Quaid is a rising actor in both film and television. He stars in the Emmy-nominated series "The Boys," and also lends his voice to the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." He will star in the Amazon feature "Heads of State" and the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Companion."

Where to watch Oscar nominations

Beetz and Quaid will announce the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The live presentation begin at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

The nominations will air live on "Good Morning America" and stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live and more.

When are the 2024 Oscars and how to watch

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It can also be streamed at abc.com or the ABC app.

This year, the Oscars have an earlier timeslot and will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Prior to the awards show, a pre-show will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

Who is hosting the Oscars

In November, it was announced that Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the 2024 Oscars. It will be the fourth time that Kimmel has hosted the awards show.

Who are the top 2024 Oscar contenders

Critics' predictions for best picture this year include "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Poor Things," "Maestro" and "The Holdovers."

Some frontrunners for best actor include Cillian Murphy for his portrayal as J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer," Bradley Cooper for his performance as Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro," Colman Domingo for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in "Rustin" and Paul Giamatti, who has already won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his performance as Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers."

Some also predict that actresses including Margot Robbie in "Barbie," Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall," Carey Mulligan in "Maestro," Emma Stone in "Poor Things" and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flowers Moon," will receive nods for Best Actress. Stone and Gladstone have already won Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (drama), respectively.