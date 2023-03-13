Many of Hollywood's biggest stars were honored at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" lead this year's Oscars, winning seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for including the night's biggest prizes of best picture and best director. Michelle Yeoh, the film's star, made history as the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress.

“This is proof that dreams ... do come true,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime."

Other actresses nominated in the category included Cate Blanchett for "Tár,” Ana de Armas for "Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie” and Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans.”

"All Quiet on the Western Front" followed with four Oscars. "The Whale" took home two awards, including Brendan Fraser's best actor win.

John Locher/AP A decorative Oscars statue stands in the arrivals area ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Mar. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the show, the academy announced a lengthy list of presenters and performers for the night.

All five of the best original song nominees were performed during the night's telecast. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performed "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman"; Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava made their Oscars performance debut singing "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"; David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performed "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Lady Gaga performed "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"; and Rihanna took the stage to perform "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Lenny Kravitz delivered the evening's "In Memoriam" performance.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best animated feature film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" --- WINNER

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"





Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER





Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roher accepts the Oscar for Best documentary feature film for "Navalni" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Best documentary feature film

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny" --- WINNER





Best live action short film

"An Irish Goodbye" --- WINNER

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"





Kevin Winter/Getty Images James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Best cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" --- WINNER

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"





Best makeup and hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale" --- WINNER





Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Ruth E. Carter accepts the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Best costume design

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" --- WINNER

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"





Best international feature film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany) --- WINNER

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)





Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "The Elephant Whisperers" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Best documentary short film

"The Elephant Whisperers" --- WINNER

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"





Best animated short film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" --- WINNER

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of D*cks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"





Best production design

"All Quiet on the Western Front" --- WINNER

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"





Best original score

"All Quiet on the Western Front" --- WINNER

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"





Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Richard Baneham accepts the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Avatar: The Way of Water" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Best visual effects

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water" --- WINNER

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Best original screenplay

"The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert --- WINNER

"The Fabelmans," Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

"Tár," Todd Field

"Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Östlund





Best adapted screenplay

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson

"Living," Kazuo Ishiguro

"Top Gun: Maverick," Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

"Women Talking," Sarah Polley --- WINNER





Best sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick" --- WINNER





Kevin Winter/Getty Images Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accept the Best Original Song award for 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Best original song

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" --- WINNER

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Best film editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Kevin Winter/Getty Images Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Best director

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"





Kevin Winter/Getty Images Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Best actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" --- WINNER

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"





Kevin Winter/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" --- WINNER





Best picture