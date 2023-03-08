The countdown to the 2023 Oscars is on.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, the academy has announced presenters, performers and more details on what to expect on Hollywood's biggest night.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the show:

When and where are the Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The show will air live on ABC and Oscar.com starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What time is ABC's red carpet show?

Tune in to ABC News' live Oscars pre-show "On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95," from 1-4 p.m. ET/10 a.m.-1 p.m. PT.

The three-hour special, which will also stream on ABC News Live at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, will be hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Linsey Davis and “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Whit Johnson.

It will feature exclusive interviews from stars up for some of the biggest awards at the 2023 Oscars and commentary from ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ESPN’s Andscape senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter and more.

Ahead of the show, you can also check out the official ABC pre-show, “Countdown to the Oscars."

The 90-minute special, co-hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

Who is nominated at the 2022 Oscars?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year's nominations with 11 total nods.

Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front" and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nominations apiece.

Stars up for best actress include Cate Blanchett for "Tár," Ana de Armas for "Blonde," Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie," Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans" and Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Many consider the frontrunners in the category to be Blanchett, who has taken home awards at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and BAFTAs among other shows, and Yeoh, who has won awards at the SAG Awards, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the Globes and more.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Michelle Yeoh at the 95th OSCARS Nominees Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton, Feb.13, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The best actor race is also one to watch. Austin Butler is nominated in the category for "Elvis," Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," Paul Mescal for "Aftersun" and Bill Nighy for "Living."

Check out a full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars here.

Check out film critic Peter Travers' predictions for some of the most-watched categories here.

Who is hosting this year?

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 2023 Oscars, marking his third time hosting the awards show.

He previously hosted the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 and the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

Matt Sayles/ABC via Getty Images The 95th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Who is presenting this year?

A long list of stars is slated to take the stage to present during Sunday's telecast.

The first batch of presenters announced included Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

The academy announced Tuesday that Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver will also present at the show.

Additional talent is expected to be announced in the days leading up to the show.

Who is performing this year?

Several hits up for this year's best original song Oscar will be performed at the show.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars performance debut singing "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will perform "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Rihanna will also take the stage to perform "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" is also nominated in the category but she will not perform during the telecast.