Rihanna has arrived at the Oscars.
Fresh off her showstopping Super Bowl LVII performance, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a sheer Alaïa gown on the Oscars 2023 carpet.
The gown featured a sheer mesh top with a turtleneck and long sleeves, complete with a leather skirt with cutout details and a train.
Rihanna wore her hair in a high updo and added a pop of color with a bold red lip. She accessorized with Moussaieff drop earrings, statement rings and red nails.
Rihanna earned her first Oscar nomination this year for her song, "Lift Me Up," in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
For her performance, Rihanna opted for a sparkling, embellished top with elbow-length black gloves and pants.
She wore her hair down with smoky eye makeup and diamond jewelry.
Last week, Rihanna took to Instagram to joke that her son was upset his soon-to-be sibling got to attend the Oscars.