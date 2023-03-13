Rihanna has arrived at the Oscars.

Fresh off her showstopping Super Bowl LVII performance, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a sheer Alaïa gown on the Oscars 2023 carpet.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

The gown featured a sheer mesh top with a turtleneck and long sleeves, complete with a leather skirt with cutout details and a train.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Rihanna wore her hair in a high updo and added a pop of color with a bold red lip. She accessorized with Moussaieff drop earrings, statement rings and red nails.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Rihanna, who is pregnant, gestures on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Rihanna earned her first Oscar nomination this year for her song, "Lift Me Up," in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

For her performance, Rihanna opted for a sparkling, embellished top with elbow-length black gloves and pants.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

She wore her hair down with smoky eye makeup and diamond jewelry.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.