The 2023 Oscars are here and this year's champagne-colored carpet is in full effect.

Celebrities wore their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.

Prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Angela Bassett

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Michelle Yeoh

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

Lady Gaga

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Rihanna

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.

Malala Yousafzai

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Eva Longoria

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Zoe Saldana

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Zoe Saldana poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Cate Blanchett

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Cara Delevingne

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Kate Hudson

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Kate Hudson poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Pedro Pascal

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Janelle Monae

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Janelle Monae attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Willow Bay and Bob Iger

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Disney CEO Bob Iger and spouse Willow Bay attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Elizabeth Banks

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Elizabeth Banks attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Michelle Williams

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Michelle Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Halle Berry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Jessica Chastain

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Jessica Chastain poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Emily Blunt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Ana de Armas

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Ana de Armas poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Florence Pugh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Connelly

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Jennifer Connelly poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Hong Chau

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Andie MacDowell

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Andie MacDowell poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Stephanie Hsu

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Danai Gurira

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Lenny Kravitz

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Lenny Kravitz poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Halle Bailey

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Sarah Polley

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sarah Polley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Laverne Cox

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Laverne Cox poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar.12, 2023.

Vanessa Hudgens

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Vanessa Hudgens poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Fan Bingbing

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Diane Warren

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Sofia Carson

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Monica Barbaro

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

Marlee Matlin

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Elizabeth Olsen

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Harvey Guillen

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Questlove

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Ruth E. Carter

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Sigourney Weaver

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Sandra Oh