The 2023 Oscars are here and this year's champagne-colored carpet is in full effect.
Celebrities wore their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.
Prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Willow Bay and Bob Iger
Disney CEO Bob Iger and spouse Willow Bay attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault
Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Halle Berry
Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Hong Chau
Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar.12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Diane Warren
Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harvey Guillen
Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Questlove
Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images