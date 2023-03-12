The 2023 Oscars are here and this year's champagne-colored carpet is in full effect.

Celebrities wore their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.

There was an unforgettable look from Florence Pugh, who wore a stunning Valentino ensemble that included black shorts . Rihanna also turned heads in a black Alaïa dress that featured a sheer panel revealing her growing baby bump.

Prepare to be amazed by some of the most captivating looks from one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Jamie Lee Curtis

PHOTO: Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Angela Bassett

PHOTO: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Michelle Yeoh

PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

Lady Gaga

PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Rihanna

PHOTO: Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Rihanna poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 12, 2023.

Malala Yousafzai

PHOTO: Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Eva Longoria

PHOTO: Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Zoe Saldana

PHOTO: Zoe Saldana poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Zoe Saldana poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Cate Blanchett

PHOTO: Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Melissa McCarthy

PHOTO: Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Cara Delevingne

PHOTO: Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Kate Hudson

PHOTO: Kate Hudson poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Kate Hudson poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Pedro Pascal

PHOTO: Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

PHOTO: Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Janelle Monae

PHOTO: Janelle Monae attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Janelle Monae attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Willow Bay and Bob Iger

PHOTO: Disney CEO Bob Iger and spouse Willow Bay attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Disney CEO Bob Iger and spouse Willow Bay attend the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault

PHOTO: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Elizabeth Banks

PHOTO: Elizabeth Banks attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Michelle Williams

PHOTO: Michelle Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Michelle Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Halle Berry

PHOTO: Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Jessica Chastain

PHOTO: Jessica Chastain poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Jessica Chastain poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Emily Blunt

PHOTO: Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PHOTO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

PHOTO: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Ana de Armas

PHOTO: Ana de Armas poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Ana de Armas poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Florence Pugh

PHOTO: Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Connelly

PHOTO: Jennifer Connelly poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Jennifer Connelly poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Hong Chau

PHOTO: Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Andie MacDowell

PHOTO: Andie MacDowell poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Andie MacDowell poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Stephanie Hsu

PHOTO: Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Stephanie Hsu poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Danai Gurira

PHOTO: Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Lenny Kravitz

PHOTO: Lenny Kravitz poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Lenny Kravitz poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Halle Bailey

PHOTO: Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Sarah Polley

PHOTO: Sarah Polley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sarah Polley attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

Laverne Cox

PHOTO: Laverne Cox poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar.12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Laverne Cox poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Mar.12, 2023.

Vanessa Hudgens

PHOTO: Vanessa Hudgens poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Vanessa Hudgens poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 12, 2023.

Fan Bingbing

PHOTO: Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

PHOTO: Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Diane Warren

PHOTO: Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Diane Warren attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Sofia Carson

PHOTO: Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Monica Barbaro

PHOTO: Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

Marlee Matlin

PHOTO: Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Elizabeth Olsen

PHOTO: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Harvey Guillen

PHOTO: Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Questlove

PHOTO: Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Ruth E. Carter

PHOTO: Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Sigourney Weaver

PHOTO: Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Mindy Kaling

PHOTO: Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Sandra Oh

PHOTO: Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.