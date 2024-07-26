'GMA' marks the start of Paris Olympics
Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC | Getty Images
The 2024 Olympics in Paris are almost here and some of the biggest stars across film, fashion and sports came together for an evening in the City of Lights.
On the eve of the Opening Ceremony, stars including Zendaya, Jeremy Allen White, Mick Jagger and more attended the Prelude to the Olympics event at Fondation Louis Vuitton Thursday.
The event was co-hosted by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía and Omar Sy, according to British Vogue.
See some of the glamorous looks from the star-studded event below.