As Paris hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics, areas that would typically be overflowing with tourists this time of year are actually less crowded, with travelers keeping their distance from hotspots like the Champs-Élysées or Arc de Triomphe due to fears of overcrowding and other potential safety threats.
The Paris Tourism authority recently estimated 11 million visitors on the ground for the Olympics, which is 4 million fewer than originally predicted.
Delta, the U.S. airline with the most flights to Paris and the airline sponsoring Team USA, previously estimated a $100 million revenue hit this summer as a result of travelers waiting out the Olympics to instead visit after the mega-sporting event concludes.
Several tourists who did make their way to Paris told ABC News the thinner crowds have been a pleasant surprise.
There are still some great last-minute travel deals to be found for those eyeing a visit through mid-August, especially if you plan on arriving during the second half of the Olympics.
Last-minute Paris travel deals
According to the travel experts at Going, there are some flights available for as low as $519 roundtrip from New York City to Paris. Set up a Google Flights alert and track your dates to find the lowest fares.
Roundtrip fares from other major U.S. cities including Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles also have options under $750.
Upon arrival, travelers can also find four-star hotels for less than $200 per night like the Hotel de l'Esperance for around $141 a night or the Hôtel Aiglon on Boulevard Raspail for around $165 per night.