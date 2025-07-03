"Good Morning America" is hitting the road to showcase the beauty across America.
Over the next 50 weeks, "GMA" will visit all 50 states, leading up to the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.
Each week, a “GMA” anchor or correspondent will visit a new state, following the order in which they joined the United States.
Along the way, "GMA" will spotlight the beauty of the people who make up America, inviting viewers to share the people in their neighborhood and state who make it the best place to live.
The yearlong series coincides with the 50th anniversary of "GMA."
Follow along below as "GMA" showcases the best of the best in all 50 states.
Delaware
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee kicked off "America the Beautiful: 50 States in 50 Weeks" on July 3 with a visit to Delaware, the first state to be admitted to the U.S.