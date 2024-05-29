Private rides bookable this summer from Paris to Champagne with tastings, more Olympics-timed deals
Chill the bubbly because Paris travel experiences will be popping this summer.
As a 30% influx of travelers are expected to descend on the City of Lights during the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, companies are rolling out unique new deals to offer visitors the trip of a lifetime.
Uber launches Uber Bubbles: New bookable experience from Paris to Champagne, complete with tastings
The ride share company announced the launch of Uber Bubbles exclusively with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, created in partnership with two iconic champagne houses -- Perrier-Jouët and G.H. Mumm -- in which riders will get to enjoy two tastings, lunch at the winemakers' cellars and learn all about the heritage of the premium winemaking region.
"With more than 15 million visitors expected in Paris this summer, we wanted to curate a seamless day trip from Paris to escape the frenzy and enjoy one of the most iconic regions in France," Laureline Serieys, GM for Uber France said in a statement.
The latest iteration of Uber's "Go Anywhere" series alleviates any guesswork from the day trip planning process with just a few in-app taps to secure a private, luxury ride in the brand's first-ever bookable experience that will take riders on a sustainable drive in an Uber Bubbles Tesla from Paris to the heart of the champagne region through Reims and Épernay.
Whether the trip is just for two or up to four guests, the experience is a €200 flat fee -- or just over $217 USD -- and runs on Fridays and Saturdays from June 7 through August 17.
For context, the average cost of an UberX -- of which prices vary based on pick up time, traffic, location or riders -- for a trip from Paris to Reims is approximately $250 one way.
Reservations will become available exclusively in the Uber app starting June 1, and will be bookable 75 days to 24 hours in advance via Uber Reserve.
François-Xavier Morizot, VP Champagne for G.H. Mumm and Perrier-Jouët, said in a statement that their hospitality teams "are thrilled to partner with Uber this summer to offer riders the chance to discover our Champagne Houses." He added that it's "the perfect opportunity for travelers to enjoy the very best of our bubbly experiences, including our beautiful cuvees, elevated gastronomy, and exceptional grounds, both in Epernay with Maison Perrier-Jouët and in Reims with G.H. Mumm."
What is included in an Uber Bubbles trip
Guests who book the experience will have a fully planned day trip that begins with a pickup at the rider's preferred location in Paris to take a nearly hour and a half scenic drive through the countryside into the heart of the champagne wine region.
The first stop includes a champagne tasting of three cuvées and seasonal prix-fixe lunch at Perrier-Jouët’s Cellier Belle Époque in Épernay.
The house, which was founded in 1811 by vintner and botanist Pierre-Nicolas Perrier and his wife Rose Adélaide Jouët, boasts indoor tasting rooms and outdoor gardens filled with art and flora that captures their unique Belle Époque-style and namesake of its prestige label.
From there, riders will hop back into their designated driver's car for a quick nearly half hour ride to Reims where a special tour at Maison G.H. Mumm awaits.
The hour and a half guided tour takes guests through the underground passageways of the Mumm cellars, home to almost 200 years of champagne history, with 25km of tunnels filled with aging bubbles.
After the tour, which would normally cost a little over $30 per person, Uber Bubbles guests will get to enjoy a Cordon Rouge champagne tasting, with options to add more on or buy bottles to bring home, before heading back to Paris for an early evening dropoff.
Uber suggests that once riders know their preferred visit date to book the experience in advance using the Uber Reserve function in the app a minimum of 24 hours prior to departure.
Click here for more specific details on how to book Uber Bubbles.
Mohamed Lamsadda, one of the company's top-rated drivers in the region who will be assigned the Uber Bubbles route, said "My goal is to provide a magical experience for our guests in the Champagne region. I can’t wait to share this journey with riders, offering them a day of memorable discoveries and tastings." He added that this is an adventure for each driver as well, "to enjoy a unique moment with tourists from around the world."
Free cruises on the Seine River
The Seine will take center stage this summer during the Olympics and Uber is launching a unique, free option for riders to enjoy the picturesque waterfront with the first-ever Uber boat tour in Paris.
Uber Cruise will be bookable from July 12 through August 3 to reserve a one-hour private cruise complete with a skipper, drinks and music aboard fully electric boats at no cost.
Olympic Pickup and Dropoff Zones
To help with what is expected to be a busy Parisian traffic scene, Uber is creating designated pickup and dropoff locations throughout the city center and at CDG airport, where the company said it expects the highest demand, to help the flow of traffic.
Discounts on Uber Green rides during the Olympics
In an effort to get more people into shared, electric, and car-free options such as e-bikes this summer, Uber also announced making those options cheaper for riders.
Every time the public administration Airparif releases a pollution alert from June 21 through September 20, Uber will set up a 50% discount on Uber Green, UberX Share and Lime e-bikes for customers.
A Night at the Musée d'Orsay
With Paris leading as the most searched city on Airbnb this summer, the vacation rental service announced a unique stay to further elevate experiences for any Paris-bound tourists this summer.
As part of its "Icons" experiences, which are free or under $100, but limited to "lucky guests" chosen for one of 4,000 digital tickets, customers can request to book a room inside the Musée d’Orsay during the Paris Olympics.
According to a spokesperson for Airbnb, listing page views during the Games period have been 11 times higher on average in the French host cities and their surroundings compared to the previous year.
"Nights booked for stays during the dates of the Olympics are over five times higher than they were in Paris the same time a year ago," the representative added. "We’ve also seen increases in supply to help meet higher demand, including nearly 40% more active listings in Paris in Q1 compared to a year ago."