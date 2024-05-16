Consumers are pulling back on spending because of inflation and Uber is hoping to help encourage more riders with new promotions and services that will make it easier and cheaper to get to their destinations.
Uber Shuttle bus service
Uber Shuttle is a new way for riders to get to their favorite big events like concert venues or the airport for their next flight, without the dreaded surge pricing.
Customers can reserve a seat up to seven days in advance for the new service on a local shuttle that holds between 14 to 55 people, with other riders heading to the same place, for what the company said will cost "a fraction of the price of an UberX."
At launch, Uber Shuttle will be available in Miami, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Charlotte, with plans to expand.
Uber shared exclusively with "Good Morning America" that the concert shuttle planned for Miami this summer will cost just $15 to $25 per seat, which is a fraction of the cost of a regular Uber during big events.
New scheduled UberX rides
Another part of the new Go-Get 2024 launch includes scheduling a shared ride in advance, which the company said will help "save an average of 25% compared to UberX."
Commuters can reserve a seat in an UberX Share anytime from 10 minutes to 30 days ahead, and lock in the price.
Students save 50% on UberOne membership
The new membership program offers the same savings that come with UberOne at half the price for college students, $4.99 per month or $48 per year.
The membership ensures $0 delivery fees and up to 10% off orders, plus there will be special student deals and free items on orders from Domino's, Starbucks and Taco Bell.
Starbucks: 5% off all orders daily from 12-6 p.m. and a free Refresher beverage every Monday when you spend $15 or more.
Taco Bell: Enjoy 5% off all orders every day and get a free soft taco every Tuesday when you spend $20 or more.
Domino's: The membership offers 5% off all orders daily and a free pepperoni stuffed cheesy bread every Wednesday with a $20 purchase.
Uber Eats partners with Costco
The product delivery arm of the company is now working with the wholesale club to make summer entertaining a breeze, offering Uber Eats delivery on Costco orders.
Costco members can also get 20% off an annual UberOne membership.
Uber Caregiver
Customers will be able to add caregivers directly in their Uber app so that caregivers can easily book them rides to doctor appointments, purchase medical supplies and over-the-counter items, and even order groceries.
Plus, it will apply their health care benefits when eligible to minimize out-of-pocket costs. There's also a built-in three-way chat in the app to help caregivers more easily communicate with the driver or courier.
Uber Eats Lists
Users can discover recommendations and share their own curated favorites with the new lists feature.