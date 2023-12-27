With holiday gifting season wrapping up, Uber's new feature – which gives customers the option to request a courier to return packages for them – can come in handy.

The offering has launched in 52 metropolitan areas across the U.S., including over 4,950 cities from Boston to Honolulu, according to an Uber press release.

"With returns, it's another hassle for consumers today and what we offer is that time savings," Wendy Lee, Uber's director of product management, told "Good Morning America."

Uber says the service is as easy to use as tapping a couple of buttons on the Uber and Uber Eats apps and selecting the 'Return a Package' option. Customers can choose where they want their packages to be delivered – a local post office, FedEx, or UPS facility – for a flat $5 fee that covers up to five packages at one time. The Uber courier also sends a photo providing visual confirmation that the packages were dropped off.

Uber icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber

Paid Uber ONE members will receive a $2 discount on the flat fee and only need to pay $3 for the service. For the holiday season, however, Uber ONE members receive free returns until Jan. 6.

The new service follows other existing Uber features that let app users send and receive a package via Uber driver.

Other online retailers have expanded their package return processes for customers in recent years. Companies like Amazon and Walmart, for example, now offer options like at-home pickups for some package returns.

Uber competitor DoorDash is also offering package pickups with deliveries to UPS, FedEx and the USPS. DoorDash will also charge $5 per trip for up to five packages, but is offering free package pickups for all users through Dec. 30.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers returned over 16% of purchases in 2022 and 2021.