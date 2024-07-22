Before Alexis Smith was crowned Miss Kansas in June, she informed audience members what she envisioned her message would be if she were named the 2024 titleholder.
A video clip of what Smith said is now going viral after it was shared on the Miss Kansas Organization's social media pages last week and has picked up over 171,000 views on Instagram.
"My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships," Smith said, before adding, "Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today, but that's not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic, free life. Thank you."
Smith, who competed as Miss Butler County at the ceremony held at Pratt Community College, has now launched her community service initiative called "Respect Reclaimed: Advocating for Healthy Relationships" and sharing more about what she hopes to impart.
"Respect Reclaimed is about reclaiming your power and standing firmly in it," Smith began her Instagram post.
"On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace," Smith continued. "Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening."
The cardiothoracic ICU nurse-turned-pageant winner also wrote that she intends to transform her negative experience into a positive platform and serve as an advocate for healthy relationships.
"This isn't about shunning others; it's about turning our pain into purpose and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts," Smith added. "I'm ready to use my story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms. My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way. I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same."
Although Smith did not publicly share what kind of abuse she experienced, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that intimate partner violence in particular is a significant public health issue.
Approximately 41% of women and 26% of men have reported sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner and more than 61 million women and 53 million men have reported psychological aggression by an intimate partner, according to research from the CDC.
The Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women also notes that "Domestic violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic, psychological, or technological actions or threats of actions or other patterns of coercive behavior that influence another person within an intimate partner relationship."
After winning the crown, Smith told ABC's Wichita affiliate KAKE, that she was "so excited" to start her reign as Miss Kansas.
"The best part about winning is I am going to be able to represent women that look like me and help eliminate domestic violence in all of our Kansas communities," Smith said.
If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 or chat online at TheHotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7.