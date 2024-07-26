The 2024 Paris Olympics have yet to officially begin, but soccer star Trinity Rodman is already making her mark on the pitch.
In their opening Olympic game on Thursday, the U.S. women's national team secured a 3-0 victory against Zambia, but it was Rodman's first-half goal with her signature "Trin Spin" move that's creating buzz.
Although Rodman is the daughter of five-time NBA champion basketball player Dennis Rodman and his ex-wife Michelle Moyer, she is stepping out of her famous father's shadow and carving a legacy all her own.
The 22-year-old from Newport Beach, California, is making her Olympic debut this July, and ahead of the Games, Rodman told Vogue that she was excited to boost the spotlight on women's soccer and help push the sport forward on the world stage.
"For me, the biggest thing with the Olympics or the World Cup or any large-scale tournament in general is that I feel like each is an opportunity to change the women's game in one way or another," Rodman said in part. "Whether that's expanding the fan base, showing off different styles of play, [demonstrating] creativity in the way we play and the way we score, the way we celebrate; if it's fashion, if it's swag, I think all of these major tournaments are huge platforms that we can use in such an amazing way."
Outside of the Olympics, Rodman is a forward for the Washington Spirit and wears a No. 2 jersey. She has been playing soccer since the age of 4 and made history in 2021 when at 18, she was drafted by the Spirit, becoming the youngest player to be drafted in the history of the National Women's Soccer League.
Rodman also represented the U.S. and made her World Cup debut last year as a women's national team member at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
She added "author" to her long list of achievements in May 2022 with the publication of a children's book called "Wake Up and Kick It."
Aside from soccer, Rodman also told Vogue she loves to embrace her creative side with drawing, painting and writing, and connecting with fans on TikTok. She has also said she loves to spend time with her family and boyfriend Trinity Benson, an NFL wide receiver.