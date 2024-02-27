Just in time for the 2024 season, which kicks off March 15, the National Women's Soccer League and Nike have teamed up to reveal new primary and secondary uniforms for all 14 of the league's member clubs.

This marks the first time ever in the NWSL's 11-year history that every team's kit will get a reset.

While the vibrant designs featured on the primary kits are diverse and unique to each club's identity, the secondary kits have been designed to play up the strength of the collective.

Nike and National Women's Soccer League have created new team kits for the first time ever. Courtesy of Nike

There are also pre-match tops that feature a shared design created by stacking traditional team crests on top of each other, to add textures and color that symbolically unite all the clubs.

Additionally, all match-day kits feature Nike's signature Dri-FIT ADV fabric technology, which helps to provide reinforcement, mobility and breathability, according to Nike.

Nike also made a major update by removing white shorts from the entire 2024 lineup. This came as a result of NWSL players who pointed to them as a distraction on the pitch.

"This historic uniform refresh with Nike exemplifies our continued commitment to raising the bar and elevating the NWSL brand with vibrant kits that symbolize the powerful connection between the clubs, players, fans and our communities," NWSL Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon said in a statement. "We are excited to build upon this energetic moment as we approach our 2024 season kickoff."

For all the soccer fans excited to see the new 2024 kits, they can be viewed during the NWSL Challenge Cup on March 15, as well as during the season kickoff on March 16.