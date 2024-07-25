Olivia Culpo addressed the criticism surrounding her choice of wedding dress in her first interview since her June wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
The model and former Miss Universe opened up to PEOPLE this week about her decision to go for a more understated look for her Rhode Island nuptials.
"I wanted to feel like myself in every sense of the word," Culpo explained. "And I think that's where my decision to be more pared down came in."
Ahead of her big day on June 29, Culpo told Vogue that she "didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form," setting the tone for a wedding dress emphasizing elegance and personal authenticity over glamour and overt sensuality. She also added, "When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I'm most beautiful, it's absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered and elegant."
Cuplo wore a gown designed by Dolce and Gabbana that featured a high-cut crew neckline, a voluminous skirt with buttons running down the back. She complemented the look with a 16-foot-long lace veil.
However, Culpo's choices didn't sit well with everyone, leading to a surprising amount of criticism.
Stylist Kennedy Bingham described Culpo's bride style as "nothing" and as having "the absence of personality. Culpo and McCaffrey both responded to Kennedy's comments calling them "evil" and "extremely hurtful."
Reflecting on the backlash, she told PEOPLE, "I was definitely very surprised. I feel like I personally like to give people the benefit of the doubt. And unfortunately, I feel like the words I said were spun out of context to fit an agenda that I did not have."
Despite the controversy, Culpo remains steadfast in her decisions.
"I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with," she told the outlet. "The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they're choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that's it."
ABC News has reached out to Culpo for comment.