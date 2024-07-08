While Olivia Culpo may still be experiencing some bridal bliss after her recent wedding, the former Miss Universe and her now-husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, are responding to social media commentary critiquing her bridal look.
Culpo married McCaffrey on June 29, and she shared some of the details with Vogue.
She told Vogue in an article published on July 1 that she didn't wear mascara or makeup on her eyebrows or lip liner — which sparked some social media criticism.
"I never felt more beautiful than when I was in my ceremony dress and under my veil — I really wanted the simplicity of each component to harmonize perfectly," Culpo said regarding her minimalist wedding makeup aesthetic.
"For Vogue to even point these things out just gave me such weird vibes, "TikTok creator Jessica Weslie Arena said in the video regarding Culpo's comments to the publication about her wedding makeup. "Because obviously Olivia Culpo did something in order to not wear mascara, in order to not wear a lip liner, in order to not wear a pencil on her eyebrows."
Since posting, Weslie's video has captured the attention of many, with over 660,000 views. Culpo also noticed the clip and responded, "It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was…"
While Culpo didn't comment any further on the viral video discussing how much makeup she wore on her wedding day, she has shared cosmetic procedures such as getting her lashes lifted in previous posts.
The model posted a video detailing the process in April saying that it took four hours to complete. She also mentioned that it was "weirdly therapeutic."
Coupled with Culpo's wedding day beauty backlash, the Dolce & Gabbana dress she chose to wear also sparked controversy.
The modest design featured long sleeves, a high-cut crew neckline, a voluminous skirt, and buttons lined down the back. She paired the look with a 16-foot-long lace veil.
"I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form," she told Vogue about the ensemble.
"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I'm most beautiful, it's absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered and elegant," she added.
Stylist Kennedy Bingham described Culpo's bride style as "nothing" and as having "the absence of personality on Instagram and TikTok.
McCaffrey defended his wife, saying, "What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."
Culpo also responded, saying, "Wow, what an absolutely evil person you are. I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it's extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I wanted and more."
After several exchanges with the couple, Bingham also pointed out Dolce & Gabbana's controversial past.
Responding to Culpo's mention that calling the fashion house racist is "bizarre," Bingham said, "They are not just a designer to you; they are a coworker … I'm also not saying YOU'RE anything. I'm saying that your actions allude to a certain mindset that you aren't doing anything to contradict."
She also said in another comment to Culpo after lots of back and forth, "I pointed out your designer has a long history of homophobia and racism, and your words push a harmful standard of misogyny, and you're upset about the lash comment?"
The Italian fashion label has been called out on several occasions for racism and homophobia dating back as early as 2012 when white models were sent down the designer's runway wearing earrings reminiscent of colonial "Blackamoor" statues.
The designers apologized in a November 2018 video and said they loved China after they were accused of invoking stereotypes.
"We love your culture and we certainly have much to learn. That is why we are sorry if we made mistakes in the way we expressed ourselves," Dolce said, according to the AP.
There have also been several additional instances, including in 2015 when both designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana discussed with Panorama that they were opposed to the idea of gay couples having children.
The designers clarified their opinions in a statement to ABC News over their comments at the time after celebrities called for a boycott.
"I am very well aware of the fact that there are other types of families, and they are as legitimate as the one I've known," Dolce said in a statement in March 2015.
"It was never our intention to judge other people's choices. We do believe in freedom and love," said Gabbana.
ABC News has reached out to Culpo, McCaffrey, Dolce & Gabbana and TikTok creators Bingham and Arena for comment.