Queen Latifah is the newest face of Good American's latest American Icons campaign.
Snapped by renowned photographer Cass Bird and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, the visuals feature Latifah in fall-ready leather blazers and denim-on-denim looks, evoking her iconic '90s "Living Single" era with a fresh twist.
"American Icon Queen Latifah is a trailblazer who has redefined entertainment - breaking boundaries in music, film and TV," the fashion retailer said in a statement. "With Grammy wins, an Academy Award nomination, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her legacy of strength and empowerment inspires all to embrace their individuality."
The statement continued, "We're honored to spotlight her as a true embodiment of what it means to be an icon."
When explaining what makes an icon, Latifah said in a campaign video that to her, it means "being so good at being who you are that people say, 'Damn, who is that?"
"I stand for women. I stand for my beautiful Blackness. I stand for humanity," she continued.
Latifah's involvement with Good American feels especially timely, given the recent buzz around her biopic and her acceptance of the prestigious National Medal of Arts.
The partnership is also a natural fit for Good American's American Icons series, which celebrates trailblazing women who have gone against the grain to leave a mark on history and pave the way for women everywhere.
Latifah follows in the footsteps of Cindy Crawford, the series' first featured icon.
The latest campaign also features new pieces that you can shop now in sizes ranging from XXS through 5XL, just below.
