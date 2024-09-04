Good American's latest brand ambassador is one of the most well-known faces in the modeling industry: Cindy Crawford.
The highly acclaimed supermodel was tapped for the retailer's latest campaign, wearing stylish looks while hitting amazing poses.
On Tuesday, the brand teased a video with the model head down wearing a cap that read "American Icon," and a denim jacket. "She's an American Icon. Can you guess who?," the company captioned the short clip.
Many eagle eyed fans were quick to guess that Crawford was at the center of the new ad, and they were right.
Good American's new campaign is the first of its new American Icons series that aims to celebrate trailblazing women who have gone against the grain to leave a mark on history and pave the way for women everywhere.
"Cindy Crawford, a true pioneer of the '90s Supermodel Era, didn't just model trends — she created them," the brand stated in a release. "Her influence shaped our culture and redefined what it means to be a model, elevating the profession to a realm of respect, admiration, and icon status."
Throughout the portraits captured by Cass Bird, Crawford is seen in a mashup of photos wearing everything from denim on denim to sleek leather ensembles.
"So much fun shooting my campaign for @goodamerican with my favorite team @cassblackbird @melzy917 @bobrecine @dickpageface #GAAmericanIcons," Crawford said in a post revealing herself as the model behind the brand's teaser video.
The associated American Icons collection is available now, and loaded up with a wide variety of wide-leg jeans, crisp button-down shirts, jackets and much more.
Below, shop the latest drops.
