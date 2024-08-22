Fall will be here before you know it, and now is the perfect time to get a head start on updating your wardrobe.
From runway inspiration seen everywhere from Tory Burch and Miu Miu to exhilarating styles seen at shows such as Prada, Miu Miu and more, there are a crop of fresh trends to get excited about.
To gear us on the right track, "Good Morning America" tapped celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger to highlight easy-to-wear looks you can start shopping right now.
Erlanger some of Hollywood's brightest including Lupita N'yongo, Meryl Streep, Kelly Clarkson and more.
She also recently teamed up with TJ Maxx to kick start the retailer's new STYLED by Runway at TJ Maxx incubator program which is giving five emerging stylists hands-on mentorship, access to Runway’s high-end designer fashion to build their portfolios, funds to build their styling closet with premium fashion and exclusive opportunities to expand their skills and further their fashion careers.
"When trying new trends, I encourage everyone to consider their personal style — shop for one or two trendy pieces and find ways to incorporate it into your existing wardrobe to let your personal aesthetic shine through while keeping up-to-date with the latest fashion," Erlanger told "GMA."
She continued, "The fashion cycle moves fast, so you don't need to participate in every trend that comes up — just the ones that speak to you."
Just ahead, Erlanger has broken down top fall fashion trends you can shop now, and wear well into the upcoming season.
Denim on denim
"Denim has long been a fall fashion staple, and creating a double denim outfit puts an elevated spin on a chic monochromatic look," said Erlanger. "You can get creative with your look and add denim accessories like handbags, hair accessories, jewelry and more."
Luxe layering
If you're looking for a practical way to stay warm, layering is a great styling technique. This season, Erlanger advised to mix in patterns and fabrics such as flannel, tweed, herringbone, lace and linen to create a more dynamic look.
"Pulling through rich-hued colors that capture the essence of fall – like olives, browns, reds and oranges – will add excitement and depth to your autumn wardrobe," said Erlanger.
C-suite chic
"Nothing commands an affirming presence more than a power suit," said Erlanger. "The versatility in styling suits allows you to create a variety of looks — from polished and formal with tailored matching separates, to laid back and casual with an oversized blazer, loose-fitting trousers and a basic t-shirt or tank top."
Eye-catching outerwear
Bold, textured outerwear pieces that blend fashion with function are in this fall, according to Erlanger. She advises to keep an eye out for standout patterns, unique silhouettes and fabrics that add volume such as feathers, shearling, tinsel and more.
Maximalist Accessories
"More is more when it comes to accessorizing this season," said Erlanger. She recommends going for overstated earrings, playful necklaces, head scarves, wide belts and opera gloves to put a modern spin on sartorial staples.