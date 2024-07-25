Fashion journalist, children's author and mom Eva Chen launched an exciting kids collection with H&M last year. Now, she's back with another curation that's right on time for back-to-school shopping.
The latest lineup of items features a stylish mix of fun prints, playground-ready sets, trendy denim styles and much more.
When reflecting on the inspiration for new collection, Chen told "Good Morning America, "As always, my kids are my 24/7 inspiration since they're literally always on my mind."
"They're at amazingly fun and active ages right now —9, 7, and 3 — and I loved curating clothes for each of their very distinct personalities. The common denominators, though, are comfort, ease, and ability for the clothes to get rough and tumble, whether in the city or country," she said.
Chen also opened up about making the resolution every year to have her children's outfits, snacks and water bottles sorted the night before — but also, always letting herself down.
"I'm hoping to give the kids more agency and empowerment in having them choose their own outfits — reminding them frequently, of course, about any theme days… parents know what I mean!" she said.
When speaking to overall trends this season, Chen said she's loving the "no trend" trend.
"I'm continuing to see that embracing your own style — whatever that may look like — and freedom of expression to mix, match, and maximize as the dominant trend. So in the past while people may have said 'that's in, that's out', now it's about what works for you as an individual," Chen said.
Whether you are looking to give your children's wardrobe a boost or on the hunt for stylish back-to-school fashion, Selected by Eva Chen has lots of amazing items you can shop now.
Scroll ahead to see and shop some of the picks from this year's collection.
Eva Chen's top picks
Pleated Skirt
"I love this look—it's preppy with a cool-girl twist," said Chen.
- $8.50
- $9.99
Patterned Backpack
"There's nothing more stylish, or easy, than double denim," said Chen.
- $17
- $19.99
- H&M
Linen-blend Shirt
"A breezy neutral palette looks effortlessly pulled together for fall," said Chen.
- $12.75
- $14.99
- H&M
More picks from Eva Chen x H&M kid's collection
Shop the full collection here.