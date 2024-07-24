Choosing the right backpack or laptop bag can make all the difference in your child’s back-to-school experience.
Whether you’re looking for durability, style, or specific features like laptop compartments, finding the perfect bag is crucial. For students who carry their laptops daily, a bag with the right features ensures both protection and convenience.
From spacious and durable designs to stylish and functional options, we've got you covered with the top picks below.
Get ahead of the rush and shop now to ensure your kids are ready for the school year in style and comfort.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
JanSport SuperBreak Plus Backpack with Padded 15-inch Laptop Sleeve
A classic favorite, the JanSport SuperBreak Plus offers durability and style with a spacious main compartment, front utility pocket and a padded back panel for extra comfort.
- $33
- $42
- Amazon
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack, 24L
Known for its rugged durability and timeless design, the L.L.Bean Original Book Pack is water-resistant and features multiple compartments for easy organization.
- $39.95
- L.L. Bean
Crate&kids Large Kids Backpack
The Cheetah Hearts Large Kids Backpack from Crate & Barrel is perfect for young kids with its playful design and practical features like side pockets and a roomy main compartment.
- $59
- Crate&kids
Herschel Supply Co. Kids' Heritage Youth Backpack
Combining style and function, the Herschel Heritage Youth Backpack is perfect for younger kids with its fun patterns and reinforced bottom for added durability.
- $55
- Nordstrom
Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Backpack
Personalizable and available in a variety of sizes, colors and prints, the Mackenzie Backpack from Pottery Barn Kids is both stylish and practical with its adjustable straps and roomy compartments.
- $47
- $59.50
- Pottery Barn Kids
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack
The Nike Brasilia Backpack is ideal for sporty kids and features a durable design with plenty of storage space, including a dedicated laptop sleeve.
- $42
- Nike
State Kids Double Pocket Kane Backpack
Ethically produced and super stylish, State Bags’ Kane Kids Backpack offers a variety of fun designs and practical features like a water bottle pocket and organizational compartments.
- $115
- State Bags
Vera Bradley Bancroft Backpack
The Vera Bradley Bancroft Backpack is perfect for older students who need a stylish and spacious bag. It has a padded laptop compartment and numerous exterior pockets for organization.
- $120
- $145
- Vera Bradley
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L
The Lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L combines style and practicality with a spacious design, multiple compartments and a sleek look that's perfect for older students and teens.
- $78
- lululemon
Kaya 15 inch Laptop Backpack
Sleek and versatile, the Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack offers a stylish design with practical features like multiple compartments, a dedicated laptop sleeve, and faux leather construction, making it a great choice for students who need to carry their laptop with them daily.
- $117.30
- $138
- Calpak
Béis The Backpack
The Beis Backpack combines modern style with functionality, featuring a spacious interior, multiple pockets, and a sleek grey design that's perfect for students who need a versatile and durable backpack.
- $88
- Béis