Perhaps you're spending your first year as part of the family, or maybe you've been close to your mother-in-law for years -- either way, finding the perfect gift that shows her you appreciate being part of each other's lives is always the answer.

Whatever budget you're working with, a heartfelt gift tailored to your mother-in-law's interests is sure to be a hit. We've selected items for foodies, jewelry lovers, avid readers, enthusiastic hostesses and more, all divided by price so you can find what you need at the right cost.

Several of the gifts you'll find are great even for folks you don't know well, so stick to something simple and classic if you're unsure of what to grab -- you can never go wrong with a gorgeous candle or beautiful wine glasses!

Keep scrolling to get inspired, and give your mother-in-law the perfect gift.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best mother-in-law gifts under $20

16% off Shutterfly Shutterfly Classic Monogram Floral Mug Your mother-in-law will love this sweet coffe mug, especially if it's adorned with photos of her beloved kids or grandkids. $9.99

$11.99 Shutterfly Shop Now

Amazon ShineGlitz Pashmina Shawl A multi-purpose pashmina is a great gift for the mother-in-law who has everything. This one comes in 38 colors, so you're sure to find one that matches you MIL's style. $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Fresh Cut Flowers Tote Give your MIL a stylish way to carry all her Mother's Day bouquets. With handy shoulder strap, this tote makes trip to the farmer's market a breeze. $15 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Clear Flared Red Wine Glass with Stem, 4 Pack Pair these elegant, modern wine glasses with her favorite bottle for an affordable gift that seems much more expensive than it is. $9.96 Walmart Shop Now

Russ & Daughters Chocolate Babka Bring a classic taste of New York to her table with this delicious chocolate babka. If you're lucky, you may even get to sneak a slice for dessert! $18 Russ & Daughters Shop Now

Illume Illume Beautifully Done Essentials Coconut Milk Mango Demi Vanity Tin Scented Candle $9.32 Amazon Shop Now

Best mother-in-law gifts $20 to $50

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Body Smoother Replenishing Cream For the woman who appreciates soft, smooth skin, good.clean.goop beauty's The Body Smoother is a godsend. It's lightweight but rich and nourishing, offering top-notch hydration without a heavy, greasy feel. Ceramides help restore the moisture barrier, too, while niacinamide improves tone and texture. $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Petite Travel Jewelry Case A personalized gift always conveys a thoughtful message. This jewelry case can be monogrammed with your MIL's initals or a special note up to nine characters. $39 to $49 Mark & Graham Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag This popular belt bag is great for the mother-in-law who's constantly on the go. It can hold a phone, wallet, keys, and more thanks to its surprisingly roomy size and multiple pockets. $48 Lululemon Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Book lovers will love this handy way to organize their favorite reading spot, especially with its gorgeous wood finish and sleek design. $50 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Papier Fairy Tale Hardcover Notebook For the woman who loves to journal, sketch or record her recipes by hand, this notebook is ideal. Its gorgeous cover and blank pages are a tempting invitation to create something new, and she'll thank you each time she opens it! $32 Papier Shop Now

West Elm Alura Homescent Collection - Orchid Moss Impress the mother-in-law who loves a warmly scented home with this lush, nature-inspired diffuser or candle. $29 to $58 West Elm Shop Now

Best mother-in-law gifts under $50 to $200

Macy's Cashmere & Palo Santo Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz. Donna Karan's Cashmere fragrance line has captured the hearts and noses of perfume lovers for decades, but it's possible the addition of Palo Santo to the formula has led to the most enchanting installment yet. Packaged in a spectacularly sculptural bottle topped with a glamorous gold cap, this is a sure-to-please pick for the woman who loves to smell divine. $150 Macy's Shop Now

Amazon Apotheke 3-Wick Candles, Sea Salt Grapefruit, 3-Wick A luxurious candle is always a chic and welcome gift, so go for a fun fragranced like Sea Salt Grapefruit from Apotheke for an unexpected twist. $78 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hey Dude Wendy Mix Offer up the ultimate comfort with a cute, bright pattern when you gift her these ultra-lightweight, super cushy Hey Dude shoes. They have more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.7-star rating, so you can trust these will become an instant favorite in her shoe collection. $64.98 Amazon Shop Now

BaubleBar Ombre Name Custom Blanket Ombre Name Custom Blankets feature a repeating pattern that's the perfect way to spotlight a name or special phrase. $118 BaubleBar Shop Now

Amazon DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask This luxe sleep mask has cloud-like padding and blocks nearly 100% of all light, helping to give your mother-in-law the rest she deserves. $79 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Charly Women's Vigorate Athletic Shoe If your mother-in-law has maintained a fun, youthful sense of style and activity, skip the boring gifts and buy her something she'll really get a kick out of with these bold, comfy sneakers that have great cushioning, response and -- of course -- design. $39.95 Amazon Shop Now

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Help your MIL mimic a spa day at home when she steps into Brooklinen's Super-Plush robe at home. While you can choose from a variety of colors -- including the classic white option -- we love this funky, limited edition green version on sale right now. $99 Brooklinen Shop Now

Below 60 Plug-In Essential Oil Fragrance Diffuser $58.96 Amazon Shop Now

Our Place Perfect Pot This pot is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to cook thanks to its large size, stove-to-oven versatility and color options that will match any chef's kitchen. $165 Our Place Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Bialetti Moka Dolce & Gabbana 3-Cup + 1 Irresistible Coffee Tin Gift Set Gorgeous and ready to wrap, this gift set is a dream for coffee lovers who want to feel the charm of Italian design as they sip their morning cup. $129.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Frida Kahlo Frida Kahlo Eau De Toilette Deluxe, 3.4 Oz This irresistible floral perfume is a Rose-based fragrance that opens with a fresh burst of Pink Grapefruit and Bergamot entwined with warm Black Pepper and clove tones. $78 JCPenney Shop Now

lululemon Wunderlust Weekender Bag 48L If your mother-in-law loves to travel, this weekender is a lovely, durable way to help her stay organized as a carry-on or carry-all for weekend getaways. $198 lululemon Shop Now

The sky's the limit

Sarah O. The Mini Tides Pendant Necklace For a delicate, glimmering gift that pays homage to a woman who loves a simple and sophisticated piece, try this tiny stunner from Sarah O. Jewelry. It's crafted 14k yellow, rose or white gold and completed with a diamond chip centerpiece. $385 Sarah O. Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Happy Hour Grazing Experience Subscription Trying to please a picky foodie? Give her a three-month smorgasboard of tasting delights created to elevate the happy hour experience with a mix of sweet and salty delicacies, plus the option to include a keepsake cutting board and utensils. $315 to $370 Uncommon Goods Shop Now